CHEYENNE — Sometimes in sports, a team can do nearly everything right and still come away with a less-than-ideal result. Cheyenne East’s boys soccer team learned that lesson the hard way Friday night in its matchup against Campbell County.
Despite the Thunderbirds dominating an overwhelming majority of the game, the two teams finished the contest in a 2-2 draw.
“It definitely is a missed opportunity,” junior Brendan Bohlmann said. “We got unlucky tonight, and we could have had that one.”
The T-Birds were not short of chances throughout the course of the game. East finished with 37 shot attempts, 15 of which made it on net. It also held the Camels to just eight shots on goal and 15 attempts.
A majority of those chances for East came in the second half and overtime. East outshot Campbell County 23-7 in the final 60 minutes, including 14-4 in shots on goal.
“The beautiful thing about our game is the organic nature of it,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “Sometimes you can be the boxer, and sometimes you can be the bag … I thought our boys did a lot of really good things tonight. Results are hard, but I loved the way our kids battled and played tonight.”
Despite its heavy pressure in the offensive zone, Campbell County found the back of the net first. In the 35th, East keeper Rylan Ward made a save that went out of the goal line. On the ensuing corner kick, Jose Aguyo headed in a loose ball for the early lead — a lead it carried into the second half.
Coming out of the break, East finally capitalized. Bohlmann dribbled the ball around two defenders and rifled a shot from the top of the penalty area to the low-right side of the net to even things up.
“It just felt good,” Bohlmann said. “It felt good to get on the scoreboard and get one to go after awhile.”
In the 51st, Caleb Rains added another to make it 2-1. East’s defense came up with a clutch slide tackle that gave Connor Kling a rush up the field with numbers on his side. While Kling whiffed on his original attempt, Rains was Johnny-on-the-spot and wasted little time rifling his opportunity into the back of the net.
“I was happy for Caleb,” Cameron said. “It was kind of a buildup, and he is kind of a crafty player on the ball. He likes to dance a little bit, and danced his way to a great touch and opportunity to strike the ball on goal.”
East’s lead held up for just four minutes, 25 seconds. In the 56th, Aldo Baeza tied the game off a header from another corner kick.
Both teams had quality chances to prevent the game from going to overtime, but neither could capitalize. Campbell County had a header opportunity sail just over the crossbar, and 20 seconds later, Hunter Sallee hit the inside of the crossbar on a free kick from the 40.
Neither team managed to get one to go in the overtime, but it was not for lack of trying. Camels keeper Patrick Lynch made a handful of high-quality saves in the extra period, including his best of the night on East’s Chase White in the 83rd.
East’s dominating performance Friday night had one blemish on it. Both of Campbell County’s goals came off of corner kicks where the eventual goal scorer got lost in coverage. Cameron said East will need to find a way to clean up coverage of corner kicks moving forward.
“There is always so much to be working on, and sometimes the other team makes great plays,” he said. “They had some pretty big boys in there that figured out a way to go put the ball in the back of the net. We will have to watch the film on that to see how to defend it better in the future.”
EAST 2, CAMPBELL CO. 2
Halftime: Campbell Co. 1-0
Goal: Campbell Co., Aguyo (Angulo), 35, East, Bohlmann (Kling), 44, East, Rains (Kling) 51, Campbell Co., Baeza (Angulo), 56.
Shots: East 37, Campbell Co. 15. Shots on goal: East 15, Campbell Co. 8. Saves: Campbell Co. 13 (Lynch), East 6 (Ward). Corner kicks: East 7, Campbell Co. 3. Offsides: Campbell Co. 5, East 1. Fouls: Campbell Co. 14, East 5. Yellow cards: Campbell Co. 1 (Baeza, 74), East 0.