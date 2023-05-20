ROCK SPRINGS — When Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East’s girls soccer teams met in the Class 4A regional tournament on May 13, Thunder Basin dominated time of possession and cruised to a 4-0 win.
East made some drastic improvements when the two teams met again in the third-place game of the 4A State Championships on Saturday and kept pace with the Bolts for the entire game.
But in the end, the Bolts showed why they have been one of the best teams in 4A over the last few years, scoring late to win 2-1.
“These games are hard to play in because it is not the one everyone wants to be in,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “I thought our kids came out and played with heart, they played with courage, and they played for each other.
“It’s not the way we wanted to end, but I am proud of the kids. In my mind, that is a win.”
Neither team managed to get on the board during the first half. However, both teams had excellent chances to do so. Thunder Basin outshot the Lady T-Birds 7-3 in the first half, and also held a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.
East’s best chance to break the ice came midway through the first half. Jordan Griess spun around a defender and fired a cross to a wide-open Brooklyn Paskett, but the two were unable to connect.
Thunder Basin had its best chance shortly after the near miss, but couldn't convert, either. East keeper Aryana Booth was forced to make a difficult leaping save to her right, and got enough of a header attempt in tight to send the ball harmlessly out of the box.
It took just four minutes of the next period to break the tie, and, unfortunately for East, the first goal of the game went to Thunder Basin. Brooklyn Dunham outran two East defenders on a race to the ball and chipped a shot over Booth’s slide to make it 1-0.
Thunder Basin had another dangerous chance seven minutes later when a shot from about 25 yards out went off the crossbar. Fortunately for East, its defense was able to clear the rebound out of harm's way.
East made Thunder Basin pay in the 55th when Brooklyn Paskett converted a header off a free kick. Paskett managed to beat a challenging Morgan Shirley to the ball.
“Since we saw them as competition, and we lost to them in regionals, we had that play in our mind that, ‘Let’s go,’” Paskett said. “We had to push to the deadline.”
The teams remained tied, but in the 77th minute, Thunder Basin claimed the lead once again. The Bolts were granted a free kick from the 10 after a foul. East’s defense managed to get to the ball first, but the clear attempt landed right on the foot of Piper Schmidt. Schmidt wasted no time with her shot, going top shelf to beat Booth.
Thunder Basin didn't relinquish the lead, and held on for the win, despite a late push from East.
Valdez said before the season that she was looking to see improvement from her team in 2023. While the ending is far from what East was looking for, the T-Birds still made drastic improvements from last season. After finishing last season with a 9-10-1 record and a sixth-place finish, East improved its record to 12-8 on the year and finished fourth in Class 4A.
“We believed in these kids all year that they were better than they got credit for,” Valdez said. “Nobody ranked them all year until the last week, when we got the two-seed. They proved to everyone that they were better than last year, and better than everyone gave them credit for all year.”
East has a bright future ahead of it. Despite losing some senior leadership going into next season, a good portion of its core will be back, including its top two goal scorers in Paskett and Jordan Griess, as well as Booth.
The loss in the third-place game will only serve as more motivation to come back stronger next year.
“It is a huge motivator for us for next year,” Paskett said. “Last year, we didn’t place as well, and this year, it felt great to give our seniors one last (ride).”
THUNDER BASIN 2, EAST 1
Halftime: Tied 0-0
Goal: Thunder Basin, Dunham (unassisted), 44, East, Pasket (White), 55, Thunder Basin, Schmidt (unassisted), 77.
Shots: Thunder Basin 15, East 7. Shots on goal: Thunder Basin 9, East 3. Saves: East (Booth), Thunder Basin 2 (Shirley).
Corner kicks: Thunder Basin 5, East 1. Offsides: Thunder Basin 0, East 1. Fouls: Thunder Basin 6, East 1.