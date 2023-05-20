ROCK SPRINGS — When Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East’s girls soccer teams met in the Class 4A regional tournament on May 13, Thunder Basin dominated time of possession and cruised to a 4-0 win.

East made some drastic improvements when the two teams met again in the third-place game of the 4A State Championships on Saturday and kept pace with the Bolts for the entire game.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus