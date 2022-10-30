CHEYENNE – Laramie had swept Cheyenne East in their three previous meetings this season. That changed during the championship of the Class 4A East Regional tournament Saturday.
The Thunderbirds rallied from a deficit in the opening game and then held off a rally in the fourth to pick up a 26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23 victory.
East will be the East Region’s No. 1 at next week’s state tournament. They’ll face Star Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wyoming Center in Casper. The second-seeded Lady Plainsmen will square off with West No. 3 seed Riverton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“I always tell our team that volleyball is just plain effort, playing every ball, being consistent and fighting for every point,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “You have to realize however you score a point doesn’t matter. You just have to keep fighting and make sure you have more points.”
Laramie swept a pair of regular-season matches from East, 3-0. It also picked up a 2-0 win at a tournament. The Plainsmen started the match looking like they were headed for another victory over East, leading by five points on two occasions.
However, East knotted the score for the first time at 17-17, thanks to a 6-1 run. Laramie built its lead back to 21-18 before the T-Birds forged two more ties.
A hitting error gave East its first lead at 23-22. After two more ties, the T-Birds regained the lead 25-24. They put the game away when Elysiana Fonseca blocked Savanna Steiert for a 26-24 victory.
“We worked together as a team,” said Fonseca, who recorded 12 kills and four blocks. “Laramie is a really talented team, but we thought we could beat them if we played together, instead of as a bunch of individuals.
“Winning that game the way we did was significant. It gave us momentum, and showed us we could win any game.”
The second game started out back-and-forth, but junior Taliah Morris put East up for good with a kill that made the score 8-7 en route to a 25-16 win and a 2-0 lead.
Laramie never trailed in the third game, leading by eight points on three different occasions.
“Emotion is where it turned for us,” Plainsmen coach Jill Stucky said. “We have a young group of kids trying to learn how to handle stressful situations. Regardless of the outcome, my young kids grew from it.
“This was the perfect time for us to take a loss. It’s going to provide us with a lot of motivation in the gym this week because it shows us there are a lot of really good teams that are going to battle us hard, and we’re going to have to up our game.”
East led from wire-to-wire in the fourth game, but that win was anything but easy. The T-Birds built their lead to 14-6 before Laramie started chipping away.
A kill from freshman Tessa Dodd sparked a 7-1 run that trimmed East’s advantage to 15-13. Dodd punctuated the run with a cross-court kill from the right side. Dodd finished with 10 kills.
The T-Birds rebuilt their lead to 21-16 before Laramie rattled off five consecutive points to knot the score. Freshman Ava Plassmeyer killed an overpass by East’s Jaylyn Christensen to tie the score 21-21.
East junior Taliah Morris put East up for good with a kill off the block before Fonseca notched two more kills to close out the match.
“We need to get better at playing uncomfortable,” said Laramie senior libero Taylor Tyser, who had a team-best 28 digs. “This was a really uncomfortable match. East had a big crowd and put a lot of pressure on us. We have to be able to play aggressive and execute our game plan when we’re uncomfortable.”
Junior setter Maddy Stucky dished out 35 assists to go with 20 digs and seven kills. Sophomore Michon Sailors posted a team-best 12 kills, while Savanna Steiert chipped in with 11 kills and 10 digs.
East got seven or more kills from five different players. Senior Makinzie Robbins tallied 12 kills, while Morris added nine. Senior Nadia Farris and junior Janie Merritt both had seven kills.
Junior Bradie Schlabs dished out 28 assists to go with 12 digs, while classmate Gracin Goff added 23 assists. Senior libero Boden Liljedahl recorded 23 digs.
“We struggled playing as a team this whole season, and we’re finally putting it together,” Liljedahl said. “Everyone stepped up for us, and this shows what we can do when we do that.”