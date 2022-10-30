CHEYENNE – Laramie had swept Cheyenne East in their three previous meetings this season. That changed during the championship of the Class 4A East Regional tournament Saturday.

The Thunderbirds rallied from a deficit in the opening game and then held off a rally in the fourth to pick up a 26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23 victory.

