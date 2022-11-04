CHEYENNE – Brenden Bohlmann breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the referee’s hands shoot to the sky to signal a touchdown.

The junior cornerback wasn’t merely excited because he had returned an interception 35 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. He was overjoyed because the score gave Cheyenne East some much-needed breathing room late in a 55-36 victory over Natrona County in the Class 4A semifinals at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

