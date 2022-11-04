CHEYENNE – Brenden Bohlmann breathed a sigh of relief when he saw the referee’s hands shoot to the sky to signal a touchdown.
The junior cornerback wasn’t merely excited because he had returned an interception 35 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. He was overjoyed because the score gave Cheyenne East some much-needed breathing room late in a 55-36 victory over Natrona County in the Class 4A semifinals at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“That felt so good,” said Bohlmann, who put the final nail in the Mustangs’ coffin by intercepting another pass on the ensuing drive. “I wasn’t sure I had made it over the goal line and scored. It felt so good to make that play for my team.”
The T-Birds (10-1) will face Sheridan (11-0) in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Sheridan handed East its lone loss this season, winning 42-39 on Sept. 30 in Sheridan.
The T-Birds advancing to the state title game looked all but certain when they pulled ahead 42-14 on Cam Hayes’ 4-yard touchdown run with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
But Natrona (8-3) wasn’t about to go down without a fight.
The Mustangs needed eight plays to go 62 yards for their next touchdown. Senior quarterback Wyatt Powell fought his way in from 10 yards out for a touchdown to trim the lead to 42-21.
Natrona kept the ball by snaring an onside kick at East’s 49. Powell capped the drive with his fourth touchdown of the night to cut East’s advantage to 42-27 with 1:55 left in the third.
East appeared to catch a break when it stopped Powell on fourth-and-goal from the 2, but the Mustangs tackled junior running back Drew Jackson in the end zone for a safety, cutting the lead to 42-29.
Mason Weickum returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown to get Natrona within six at 42-36.
“It got really scary there because they executed some things on special teams that got us in a bad way,” East coach Chad Goff said. “We’ve got some things to figure out, because Sheridan is pretty good on special teams.”
The T-Birds got some points back on their next drive. Hayes threw a prayer into the middle of the field as he was being hit on third-and-12 from East’s 26. Jackson came down with the ball for a first down. He finished the drive with a 45-yard touchdown run and a 48-36 lead on the next play.
Jackson ended Natrona’s next drive after Nathan Mirich batted a Trig Berens pass away from a receiver and into the air. Jackson dove and snagged the ball before it hit the turf for an interception.
The Mustangs found a glimmer of hope when Weickum recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchback.
Bohlmann jumped up to corral his pick-six two plays later.
He wasn’t East’s only unlikely touchdown-scorer Friday.
Senior lineman Trevor Eldridge recovered a fumble after a 22-yard gain by receiver Dom Kaszas, and took it five yards into the end zone for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead late in the second quarter.
“Before the game, we talked about going out and making plays when the opportunity presented itself,” Goff said. “That opportunity presented itself to (Eldridge), a couple opportunities presented themselves to (Bohlmann), and (Jackson and Hayes) took advantage of opportunity after opportunity.
“We had a lot of kids do great things. They stepped up and make great plays.”
Powell and Weickum ranked second and fourth, respectively, in rushing entering the game. Powell finished with 182 yards and four scores, while Weickum rushed for 109. Their ability to get behind their sizable offensive line and lead blockers out of the backfield kept the chains moving and East’s offense on the sideline.
“They’re both pretty big, they run strong, and they don’t stop moving their feet,” said East junior defensive tackle Colby Olson. “We had to tough it out and keep driving with our feet when we tackled them. We had to have good pursuit and tackle low.”
Olson finished with 17 tackles (five solo). Junior linebacker Kolbe Dierks added 14 stops (two solo and two for loss). Jackson also had 14 tackles (five solo and two for loss) to go with a fumble recovery and an interception. Kaszas also picked off a pass.
Jackson rushed for 154 yards and a score, while also catching eight passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Kaszas had five catches for 80 yards and a score. Hayes rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, and completed 22 of 31 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
EAST 55, NATRONA 36
Natrona County…… 0 14 13 9 – 36
Cheyenne East…… 21 14 7 13 – 55
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Jackson 34 pass from C. Hayes (Br. Bohlmann kick blocked), 10:27.
CE: Jackson 7 pass from C. Hayes (C. Hayes run), 5:15.
CE: Kaszas 13 pass from C. Hayes (Br. Bohlmann kick), 4:06.
Second Quarter
NC: Powell 2 run (Potter kick), 10:41.
CE: G. Schlabs 17 pass from C. Hayes (Br. Bohlmann kick), 8:11.
NC: Powell 2 run (Potter kick), 4:46.
CE: Tr. Eldridge 5 run (Br. Bohlmann kick), 3:16.
Third Quarter
CE: C. Hayes 4 run (Br. Bohlmann kick), 6:18.
NC: Powell 10 run (Potter kick), 3:31.
NC: Powell 8 run (Potter kick failed), 1:55.
Fourth Quarter
NC: Safety, 7:12.
NC: Weickum 79 kickoff return (Potter kick), 6:56.
CE: Jackson 45 run (Hayes pass failed), 5:39.
CE: Br. Bohlmann 35 interception return (Br. Bohlmann kick), 0:46.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Natrona County: Russell 1-4, WEickum 15-109, Powell 35-182, McClintock 1-(minus-1). Cheyenne East: Jackson 18-154, G. Schlabs 2-1, Jensen 1-2, C. Hayes 17-93.
Passing
Natrona County: Powell 4-11-1 36, Berens 2-8-3 23. Cheyenne East: C. Hayes 22-31 249 4.
Receiving
Natrona County: Weickum 1-8, Lango 2-19, Potter 1-9, Tomlinson 1-14, Pharr 1-9. Cheyenne East: Jackson 8-100, Kaszas 5-80, Na. Mirich 1-8, G. Schlabs 7-55, Ja. Culver 1-6.