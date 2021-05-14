CHEYENNE – Jaylyn Christensen stepped into the pitcher’s circle with the go-ahead run standing on second base and two outs in the sixth inning.
The Cheyenne East sophomore hoped a relief appearance would be the perfect way to makeup for what she thought was her own subpar outfield play.
Christensen fanned Cheyenne South senior center fielder Darcy Deibert to end the sixth and then pitched a perfect seventh to help the Lady Thunderbirds to a 4-3 victory Thursday afternoon at the Cheyenne Junior League complex.
“I didn’t have the best day in the outfield, so I wanted to come in and be there for my team,” Christensen said. “I wanted to do my part to help us win.”
Christensen shutting down the Bison gave No. 4-ranked East (10-6 overall, 8-3 East Conference) a chance to scratch across the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
The T-Birds loaded the bases with one out before Trista Stehwien was retired at home on Ella Neider’s grounder to third. Gracie Oswald scored the eventual winning run on a wild pitch.
“We needed to do whatever we could to get on base and give ourselves an opportunity to score another run,” said Stehwien, who was 2 for 3 at the plate. “We needed to keep the ball on the ground since everything in the air was hanging up because of the wind.
“It would have been great to get more than one after we had the bases loaded, but it was enough.”
The T-Birds took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI triple to left-center field from third baseman Gracie Oswald, and a run-scoring groundout to second off the bat of Christensen.
East extended the lead to 3-0 in the third. Junior right fielder Jozlyn West left off with a bunt single, took second on a passed ball and third on a groundout to short and scored on a throwing error.
Other than that, South starter Michaela Moorehouse kept East’s bats quiet. The Torrington High senior, who spends her summers playing with Cheyenne Extreme, struck out eight batters and allowed just four hits.
“She pitched a heck of a game, and her screwball was really working” said East coach Adam Galicia, who also coaches Extreme. “Her curveball wasn’t the sharpest I’ve ever seen it, but it was still good enough to keep us off balance.”
East starter Ariana Galicia held the Bison (1-9, 1-9) hitless for 2⅔ innings. South second baseman Allie Robért notched the first hit with a chopper through the left side of the infield.
The Bison got their first run in the fifth. Left fielder Baizelle Cozad doubled down the left field line to lead off the inning. She scored on an infield single by Deibert to cut the lead to 3-1.
Aggressive base running allowed Aubriana Garcia to double to shallow left to start the sixth. She advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on Andraya Dimas’ groundout to short. Cozad followed with a single through the left side that drove home Moorehouse and knotted the score 3-3.
“We have been in those situations so many times this year, and we had the confidence to come through with big hits,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “We took advantage of things and I’m so proud of how they kept their composure when things got tight.
“Other than our win at Wheatland, we haven’t outhit another team this year. We did a good job of hitting the ball, putting it in play and giving ourselves a chance.”
Cozad finished the afternoon 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. She was the only Bison to tally more than one hit.
East starter Ariana Galicia struck out eight batters in her 5⅔ innings of work.
The T-Birds play at Cheyenne Central at 3 p.m. today. South is slated to host Wheatland at 3 p.m. today.
EAST 4, SOUTH 3
Cheyenne South…… 000 012 0 – 3 7 1
Cheyenne East…… 201 001 X – 4 4 3
Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh. Cheyenne East pitching: Galicia, Christensen (6) and Stehwien.
W: Christensen. L: Moorehouse.
2B: South 2 (Cozad, Garcia). 3B: East 1 (Oswald).