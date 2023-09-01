CHEYENNE — Rarely in sports is there ever such thing as a flawless game.
Cheyenne East football coach Chad Goff admitted his team wasn’t perfect in its lopsided 45-7 win over Natrona County on Friday.
But it was as close to perfect as the No. 1-ranked Thunderbirds could have been. They dominated all three facets of the game and controlled everything from the opening kickoff.
“There was definitely a lot of good things,” Goff said. “You can always take away what you can get better at from the game. One of the biggest things I thought we did well was overcoming some things. We had a punt return called back, and we were still able to come back and score. Just great adjustments by the kids.”
It didn’t take long for the T-Birds to find their footing. After their defense forced a three-and-out, the offense marched down the field for a quick strike to take an early lead.
East ramped up the pressure on all three sides of the ball, adding a 68-yard punt return from David Hondel and a 14-yard rush from Drew Jackson to take a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The T-Birds continued to fire on all cylinders, putting up 17 more points in the second quarter to take a 45-0 lead into halftime. They were forced to punt the ball just once and only faced three fourth downs in the first half.
Third-ranked Natrona (1-1) added a 30-yard score on its second drive of the second half to break up the shutout bid, but was unable to come any closer. The second unit locked down for the rest of the game, forcing an interception, and didn’t allow any more points.
East (2-0) put up 352 yards on offense in the first half and scored on five of its six first-half possessions. Senior quarterback Cam Hayes accounted for 242 yards of that first-half offense.
Hayes completed 18 of his 25 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help East pull away. The senior showed there was no drop-off with his receiving corps, and said the chemistry he has with his receivers is part of what caused his monster performance.
“Three of those wide receivers I have went to since I was 10 years old,” Hayes said. “You (learn) everyone’s tendencies. It’s just great chemistry and when we can connect, it’s so good.
“Trust is the biggest thing. Even if I had a bad throw, I have trust that they will go up and get it and make plays for me.”
The defense did its job, as well. It allowed Natrona to pick up a pair of first downs and just 11 yards of total offense in the first half, and just 69 yards total for the game.
Part of what made East so successful in the game was the play of its guys in the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines, despite a hefty size advantage for Natrona, won the battle at the line of scrimmage with relative ease.
“Our D-line was in their backfield a ton and did a lot of great things,” Goff said. “You have to win the line of scrimmage first, and I thought they did a great job of doing that.
“We practice hard, and we practice fast, and we teach the kids what needs to be done to be successful. … I think the kids are buying into that.”
The offensive line held up against the size of the Mustangs inside, opening big holes for the running game. It also gave Hayes the time he needed to pick apart the secondary of Natrona. Even though the group is completely new, they are starting to show that they can perform at a high level.
“They haven’t had much experience, but they are just going in there and playing their best,” Hayes said. “They are learning the plays and learning to adjust to adversity. They are doing a great job.”
EAST 45, NATRONA 7
Natrona County…… 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cheyenne East…… 21 17 0 0 — 45
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CE: Hondel 10 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick), 8:43
CE: Hondel 68 punt return (PAT missed), 6:44
CE: Jackson 14 run (Jensen pass from Hayes), 0:59
Second Quarter
CE: Mirich 4 pass from Hayes (Bohlmann kick), 9:10
CE: Jackson 23 interception return (Bohlmann kick), 8:23
CE: Bohlmann 42 field, 2:55
Third Quarter
NC: Clark 30 pass from Berens (Williams kick), 4:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne East: Jackson 13-85, Hayes 5-23, Jensen 1-2, Fox 6-0, N. Horton 5-8, F. Jaxon 3-14. Natrona County: Russell 12-1, Berens 1-1, Rogers 9-(minus-2).
Passing
Cheyenne East: C. Hayes 18-25-0 242, N. Horton 3-3-0 18. Natrona County: Russell 3-6-1 10, Berens 7-15-1 59.
Receiving
Cheyenne East: N. Mirich 4-43, Jackson 4-36, R. Jensen 4-122, D. Hondel 6-37, C. Hassler 2-9, L. Fox 1-9. Natrona County: Russell 1-8, Clark 1-30, Williams 3-7, Youmans 2-14, Rogers 2-12, Blajszczak 1-(minus-2).
