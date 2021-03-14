CASPER – The Cheyenne East boys haven’t been playing their usual brand of basketball the past few games.
When the Thunderbirds can get out in transition and play fast, they tend to thrive. Saturday morning, they were back playing like their normal selves, grabbing 15 steals and scoring 26 points off of turnovers on their way to a 71-65 win over Green River in an elimination game at the Wyoming Class 4A state tournament.
“When we play really good defense and are very active and intense, that leads to transition for us,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “And when we don’t, and we’re passive and we’re playing scared, that really shows up on the floor.”
The Wolves jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead before East senior Graedyn Buell hit some shots and tied the game at 7-7 with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first period. Buell scored the first 11 points for East before McCoy Bush hit Jake Rayl in the corner where Rayl drained a 3-pointer and East went into the second period trailing 17-14.
With 1:50 remaining in the first half, sophomore Garet Schlabs snagged a steal and finished at the other end to give East a 29-28 lead, which was its first lead of the game. The teams exchanged buckets and went into half tied 31-31.
The start of the third period is where East started to do what it does best.
Transitioning buckets from steals and offensive rebounds sparked an 11-0 run to open the half for the T-Birds before Kason Ivie stopped the run with a 3-ball for Green River.
“We just started playing our style of basketball and having fun (in the second half),” Buell said. “It all starts with us having fun, you look at film and you see us smiling all season long and having fun and I think we started having fun and enjoying playing in the second half.
“When we get away from that and aren’t having fun, we kind of struggle. But, there’s that fine line of joking around and having fun but still being able to play well and I think we’re usually able to find that.”
East maintained its advantage for the remainder of the period and through most of the fourth quarter before Green River made things interesting late. The Wolves cut their deficit to five points three different times within the final 2 minutes and to four points with 32 seconds left.
The T-Birds managed to hold off a comeback and hit just enough free throws down the stretch to prevail.
“We were able to get lot of steals and get out in transition and our defense is what made us put it away,” Buell said.
Buell scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed eight boards. Sophomore Colter McAnelly scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for East.
EAST 71, GREEN RIVER 65
Cheyenne East………………………………… 14 17 23 17 – 71
Green River………..…………………………… 17 14 11 23 – 65
Cheyenne East: Schlabs 2-4 0-0 4, Rayl 2-6 3-5 8, Bush 1-3 0-0 2, Buell 11-20 8-13 32, Goff 1-4 0-0 2, McAnelly 4-5 2-3 11, Jackson 0-5 2-2 2, Codner 3-7 2-4 10, Bishop 0-2 0-0 0, Jolley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-57 17-27 71.
Green River: Ka. Ivie 2-4 3-5 9, Lake 0-1 0-0 0, Brangham 3-5 3-4 8, Ko. Ivie 1-4 5-6 7, Fox 2-4 3-4 7, Fuss 3-9 3-6 9, Peterson 2-8 2-6 6, Taylor 7-14 4-7 19, Murray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-50 20-32 65.
3-pointers: CE 6-18 (Buell 2-4, Codner 2-4); GR 5-17 (Ka. Ivie 2-3, Peterson 2-6). Rebounds: CE 38 (McAnelly 10, Buell 8); GR 36 (Taylor 11). Assists: CE 8 (Bush 3); GR 8 (three with 2). Turnovers: CE 18 (McAnelly 5); GR 20 (Ko. Ivie 6). Blocks: CE 2 (Bush 1 Buell 1); GR 2 (Brangham 1 Taylor 1). Steals: CE 15 (Bush 4), GR 6 (Ko. Ivie 3). Team fouls: CE 23; GR 23.
FIFTH-PLACE GAME
Riverton 81 Cheyenne East 67
CASPER – Riverton outscored the T-Birds 30-17 in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point lead into an 81-67 victory Saturday evening at Kelly Walsh High.
WyoSports was unable to cover the game due to a conflict with the Class 4A state championship games.
Riverton’s Jared Lucas scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with three assists. He was 10 for 14 from the field and 9 for 11 from the free-throw line.
Lucas Engle added 10 points and seven boards, while Angelo Friday chipped in with 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Wolverines shot 62.5% (30 for 48) as a team.
East shot 36.8% (25 of 68).
The T-Birds were paced by Buell’s 29 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Freshman Drew Jackson added 20 points on 8 of 9 shooting.
RIVERTON 81, EAST 67
Riverton………………………………………… 15 21 15 30 – 81
Cheyenne East………………………………… 12 15 23 17 – 67
Riverton: Vaughn 0-0 0-1 0, Dale 2-4 1-2 6, Paxton 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielson 0-0 0-0 0, Lucas 10-14 9-11 29, Devries 3-6 0-0 7, Friday 3-7 4-4 13, Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Vincent 2-2 0-0 4, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Engle 8-10 1-2 17. Totals: 30-48 15-20 81.
Cheyenne East: Bohlmann 0-0 0-0 0, G. Schlabs 0-1 0-0 0, Rayl 0-9, 2-2 2, Bush 1-7 0-0 3, Buell 11-26 5-6 29, Goff 0-2 0-0 0, McAnelly 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 8-9 0-0 20, Codner 2-6 0-0 6, Bishop 1-2 0-0 2, Jolley 0-0 0-0 0, Heckman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-68 7-8 67.
3-pointers: Riv 6-15 (Dale 1-2, Lucas 0-1, Devries 1-3, Friday 3-6, Johnson 1-2, Engle 0-1); CE 10-35 (Rayl 0-5, Bush 1-6, Buell 2-11, Goff 0-1, McAnelly 1-2, Jackson 4-5, Codner 2-5). Rebounds: Riv 34 (Lucas 10), CE 31 (Buell 10). Assists: Riv 14 (Lucas 3, Friday 3); CE 12 (Rayl 6). Turnovers: Riv 14 (Dale 4), CE 8 (Buell 2, McAnelly 2). Steals: Riv 3 (Devries 2); CE 9 (Buell 4). Blocked shots: Riv 3 (Engle 2); CE 0. Team fouls: Riv 12, CE 15.