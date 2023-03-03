CHEYENNE — Mikaila Trujillo missed all but two indoor track and field meets Cheyenne East competed in last winter due an injury to the tibialis anterior in her right leg.

She did everything she could to return for the final qualifying meet and the state championships. Trujillo thought the Thunderbirds had a good shot of winning the 4x800-meter relay, and wanted to do everything she could to help her friends accomplish that feat.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus