CASPER – The Cheyenne East girls didn’t want their last memory from this Wyoming Class 4A state basketball tournament to be a loss – let alone consecutive losses.
That motivation helped the Lady Thunderbirds race to a big lead over Sheridan and hold on for a 47-42 victory in the third-place game Saturday morning at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
“This game is all about character and seeing who wants to finish their season strong,” East junior guard Bradie Schlabs said. “We won’t ever have this same group of players together again. It was a great opportunity for us to end our season as winners, and we did that.”
Junior guard Bradie Schlabs showed East was ready to play when she made a pull-up jumper just 12 seconds into the contest. The T-Birds (22-4) used a 10-0 surge to take a 12-2 lead late in the first. Senior guard Izzy DeLong capped that run with a 3-pointer from the right side off an assist from freshman forward Jade Brown.
East led by as much as 15 points midway through the second quarter and carried a 14-point advantage into the fourth.
“Four of us are seniors, and we didn’t want our last game to be a sad one,” DeLong said. “A lot of us won’t ever touch a basketball in a competitive environment again, so we wanted to make this last game count.
“… We were able to run a lot, which is something we weren’t able to do (in a semifinal loss to Cody). We felt a lot more like ourselves in this game.”
Sheridan (14-11) showed signs it was shaking off its semifinal loss early in the fourth quarter. Samantha Spielman and Gillian Mitzel made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to trim East’s lead to 34-26.
The T-Birds ran their advantage back up to 12 points twice more, and held a 42-21 lead after a pair of Boden Liljedahl free throws with 3 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
The Broncs outscored East 11-4 3:04 to cut the lead to 46-42. That stretch included five points from Alli Ligocki and 3s from Spielman and Adeline Burgess.
“The grit and guts we had to show to finish this game off is what these kids have been about all season long,” East coach Eric Westling said. “Sheridan is another great program with a lot of pride and a good culture. We knew we were going to have to fight to the very end to walk out of here with a trophy.”
Schlabs scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and three steals – all team highs. Liljedhal added 11 points, including a 6-for-7 mark from the free-throw line. Liljedahl was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe during the fourth quarter.
Spielman paced Sheridan with 13 points and five boards. Ligocki added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The T-Birds outrebounded Sheridan 33-29, and enjoyed a 10-3 advantage in second-chance points as a result. They also outscored Sheridan 16-10 in points off turnovers.
EAST 47, SHERIDAN 42
Cheyenne East…… 12 12 10 13 – 47
Sheridan…… 4 10 6 22 – 42
Cheyenne East: DeLong 3-8 2-2 10, Booth 0-0 0-0 0, B. Schlabs 4-13 3-5 13, Haws 1-3 0-0 2, Cassat 1-3 1-2 3, E. Fonseca 0-1 2-2 2, Liljedahl 2-9 6-7 11, Brown 3-3 0-5 6, Hall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-41 14-23 47.
Sheridan: Mitzel 2-3 2-2 7, Burgess 2-5 1-2 7, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Bilyeu 2-7 0-0 5, Larsen 0-4 0-0 0, McMullen 0-1 0-0 0, Spielamna 5-11 1-2 13, Ligocki 3-11 3-5 10. Totals: 14-42 7-11 42.
3-pointers: East 5-17 (DeLong 2-4, B. Schlabs 2-5, Cassat 0-1, Liljedahl 1-6, Hall 0-1); Sheridan 7-21 (Mitzel 1-2, Burgess 2-4, Bilyeu 1-3, Larsen 0-3, McMullen 0-1, Spielan 2-2, Ligocki 1-6). Rebounds: East 33 (B. Schlabs 7); Sheridan 29 (Spielman 5, Ligocki 5). Assists: East 8 (Three with 2); Sheridan 7 (Ligocki 4). Turnovers: East 13 (B. Schlabs 4); Sheridan 13 (Larsen 4, Ligocki 4). Blocked shots: East 3 (Three with 1); Sheridan 2 (Spielman). Steals: East 7 (B. Schlabs 3); Sheridan 7 (Ligocki 3). Team fouls: East 14, Sheridan 17.