CHEYENNE – Scoring goals has been an issue for the Cheyenne East girls this season.
A youthful Lady Thunderbirds roster has had no shortage of chances, but has struggled to put the ball into the net.
That wasn’t an issue Wednesday evening. East scored two goals in the first eight minutes of a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne South at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“We’ve been trying to get the kids confident when it comes to finishing in practice,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “Our combination play really came around, and we were taking shots when we were in the box. It was great to see what we have been working on in practice come into play during the game.”
Freshman Jordan Griess opened the scoring off an assist from senior Cheyenna Alvarado in the second minute. Katelyn Webb pushed East’s lead to 2-0 with an assist from Faith Burdett in the eighth minute.
“We were using our wings more, and using combination plays rather than just booting the ball,” senior midfielder Kora Williams said. “We have worked on that a lot in practice.”
Added Griess: “We were really quick with the ball when we were passing it, and didn’t hold it on our feet that long.”
That was on display in the 40th minute when Griess took a pass from Haley Pierson and quickly sent the ball to Alyssa Haime, who converted the goal.
Junior Tayler Miller notched an unassisted goal in the 41st. Aryana Booth rounded out the scoring in the 78th off an assist from Haime.
East took 18 shots, and put 13 of those on goal. South put all three of its shots on frame.
“There were times where we had through-balls and the transition was slow, so they got no support once they got forward,” Bison coach Brandon McHenry said. “The forwards played tough and tried to hold it up, but we were missing the transition piece. Two people can’t go 50 yards and score a goal very often, especially against four defenders.
“We were playing the opposite of what the forwards wanted at times. When we wanted a through-ball, we were checking in. When we were making a run, we were playing it to feet. We just have to understand what the forward is asking for and how to go forward when the forward gets it.”
EAST 5, SOUTH 0
Halftime: East 3-0.
Goals: East, J. Griess (C. Alvarado), 2. East, Webb (Burdett), 8. East, Haime (J. Griess), 40. East, Miller (unassisted), 41. Booth (Haime), 78.
Shots: CS 3, CE 18. Shots on goal: CS 3, CE 13. Saves: CS 8 (Warnick 7, Team 1); CE 3 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: CS 1, CE 2. Offsides: CS 4, SE 3. Fouls: CS 5, CE 4.