CHEYENNE – Since taking over the program in 2019, Cheyenne East coach Eric Westling has helped take the Lady Thunderbirds program to new heights.
Over his four seasons at the helm, the team has amassed a 97-18 record and has won back-to-back state titles.
Entering this season, East has a shot at doing something not many have done before it: winning three consecutive titles.
“We are poised to have a pretty good season,” Westling said. “We ask our kids to be really good on and off the court, and it correlates to the kind of success we have seen in our program.”
East is riding a massive wave of momentum that they have accrued over their back-to-back championship seasons. The team has won 39 consecutive games, with its last loss dating back to Feb. 12, 2021 against Thunder Basin.
In their success, however, a target has been placed on the T-Birds’ backs. Teams know how good East is and are always going to get up for their games against it. The players are well aware of this, and know that they will get everyone’s best punch every night.
“It also makes us prepared and ready,” senior guard Boden Liljedahl said. “It doesn’t make us take our foot off the pedal, either. We just have to keep pushing, too.”
The T-Birds bring back a mix of seasoned veterans and newer players who are eager to prove their worth at the varsity level. Those who are returning provide a wealth of experience and on-the-court savvy that cannot be replicated.
“Especially with varsity, experience is huge,” junior guard Bradie Schlabs said. “Having people who have played in (a varsity) game is good, so they can show the younger kids how varsity is and how the game goes. Varsity is a whole different level compared to eighth-grade basketball.”
Liljedahl, who took home all-state honors as a junior, returns as the team’s co-leader in scoring to headline a strong senior class. Last season, Liljedahl finished with 14.9 points per game while shooting 47% from the field (46% from 3-point range).
Seniors Izzy DeLong, Elysiana Fonseca and Taylor Cassat also return, and will see their roles expanded during this season. The trio played in most of the varsity games last season, but were limited in minutes due to the senior class ahead of them.
“They are kids that have been waiting in the wings to have their moment,” Westling said. “I think they are looking to do that this year.”
Schlabs finished her sophomore campaign with a team-leading 106 assists (3.9 per game) and will be looking for another big season this year. She also played big defensive minutes for the team, which earned her all-state and Class 4A East defensive player of the year honors.
However, East will be making this dynasty-setting run without four key seniors from a season ago. While the loss of leadership is difficult to replace, the losses of Jordan Jones and Darcy Jardine sting above all.
Jardine served as the team’s main post presence last season. As the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-4, she provided a threatening presence on both the offensive and defensive ends.
Jones led the team in all but two major statistical categories (3-point shooting and assists), and played a major role in the team’s success last year. The reigning Class 4A player of the year has since graduated and is now a starter as a freshman at the University of Denver.
Where her loss will be felt the most is on the offensive end. Jones led the team with 335 shot attempts last year (221 2-point, 114 3-point) – 76 more than the next closest team member.
Westling said that a “by committee” approach will be taken to help try to offset the loss of Jones. Liljedahl and Schlabs, the other two leading scorers from last season, will be looked at to step up to try to help offset some of Jones’ production. While the pressure to fill that role is large, neither player said they feel it.
“It’s just my game of basketball, so it is just going on the court and playing,” Liljedahl said. “If my role is to score, it will be to score. I will have other roles of getting my other shooters open, as well. Honestly, just playing as a team is our mindset.”
By winning back-to-back titles, Westling has already established East as an elite program in Wyoming high school basketball. If the T-Birds are able to go all the way and repeat again this year, it will take them from a great team to a dynasty.
“That is always everybody’s goal,” Schlabs said. “Coming back this year, there has been a lot of talk. I think it’s huge having the group of girls that we do, who all have that motivation, who came in wanting and have the same goals.”
East kicks off its season on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Kelly Walsh in the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper. The T-Birds play their first home game of the season on Jan. 5 against Rock Springs at 8 p.m.