CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team had gotten accustomed to winning in dominant fashion through its first weekend of the regular season. The Lady Thunderbirds had outscored their opponents 14-1 with 10 different goal scorers.

When East opened its conference season Wednesday against crosstown rival Cheyenne Central, it needed a different approach. This time, East used its defensive prowess to come away with a 1-0 victory over the Lady Indians.


