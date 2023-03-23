Cheyenne Central senior Mia Gerig (19) and Cheyenne East junior Jordan Griess (17) battle for possession during a soccer game in Okie Blanchard Stadium at Cheyenne East High School on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Cheyenne East sophomore Brooklyn Paskett (12) makes a pass past Cheyenne Central junior Madi Moore (16) during a soccer game in Okie Blanchard Stadium at Cheyenne East High School on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team had gotten accustomed to winning in dominant fashion through its first weekend of the regular season. The Lady Thunderbirds had outscored their opponents 14-1 with 10 different goal scorers.
When East opened its conference season Wednesday against crosstown rival Cheyenne Central, it needed a different approach. This time, East used its defensive prowess to come away with a 1-0 victory over the Lady Indians.
“When we played the first half, it took us a little while to get used to how that play was,” junior captain Jordan Griess said. “After the first half of the first half, we finally got into that flow of play and it just took that time to get used to it.
The teams got one half of play in Wednesday evening before the remainder of the match was postponed due to heavy, wet snow making the field unsafe. The T-Birds had the Indians on the back foot for most of the first half, outshooting Central 14-3 in shot attempts, and (9-2 in shots on goal). However, they were only able to find the back of the net once.
In the 38th minute, sophomore Brooklyn Packett broke free from the defense and put home a shot to the low-right corner to give East the lead. Central had one more chance on a free kick late to even up the score, but goalkeeper Aryana Booth made a big save to keep the Indians off the board.
When the game resumed, Central flipped the script. The Indians controlled most of the pace throughout the second half and spent a good chunk of time in East’s zone.
East’s offense managed a handful of chances, however only one was particularly dangerous. Just shy of the 70th minute, Griess fired a free kick from about 30-yards out on net, but Gracie Osterland managed to keep the ball out of the goal.
While its offense struggled, East’s defense managed to hold the fort down and not allow any dangerous chances in the first 30 minutes of the second half.
When the clock hit the 70th minute, Central made one last push. Alyssa Brenchley got things started with a cross from the right side that forced Booth to make a diving punch to keep out of harm’s way. Less than three minutes later, junior Ekena Little fired a free kick attempt over the net. Central had one last chance about five minutes later from deep. Despite the shot handcuffing her a bit, Booth managed to keep the ball out of the net.
In total, Booth made two crucial saves and covered a few loose balls to preserve the lead.
“That is why we have her there,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “She came up with some really nice saves for us and I think that is just that trust that the person behind you makes (the rest of the team) more confident.”
Despite a near- 24-hour halftime, East managed to preserve its lead. Central had a pair of shot attempts in the final three minutes of the contest, but neither were of any danger.
“It is hard to hold a 1-0 lead,” Valdez said. “With the weird situation, I thought the kids came out and played well.
“...That was the longest halftime I have ever been apart of.”
Despite the loss, Central coach Kaylin Olivas knows the team has been down this road before. While losing was not the result the Indians were looking for, she said the way the team performed in the second half was a positive.
“I saw a lot more from our team today,” Olivas said. “Their response was good. We couldn’t find the final goal, but I like what I see.”
EAST 1, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: East 1-0.
Goal: East, Paskett (unassisted), 38.
Shots: East 18, Central 9. Shots on goal: East 11, Central 7. Saves: East 7 (Booth); Central 10 (Osterland).
Corners: East 3, Central 1. Offsides: East 1, Central 1. Fouls: East 5, Central 5.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.