CHEYENNE — Last season, Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team made it all the way to the consolation finals before bowing out to Sheridan.

The trip to the state tournament gave the Lady Thunderbirds a taste of what the ultimate prize was like. Now, the team is looking to build on its successes from the past season and return to the big dance once again.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

