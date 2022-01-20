LARAMIE – The Cheyenne East girls proved Wednesday why they are undefeated and the team to beat in Class 4A. Laramie proved nothing will come easy, especially on its home court.
Top-ranked East escaped the Gem City with a 49-38 win in the East Conference opener for both teams Wednesday evening at the LHS main gym.
The Lady T-Birds (13-0 overall, 1-0 East) had 11-0 runs to start each half, and it was the second strong start by East that Laramie could not came back from.
“This was definitely a game that we needed, and you’ve got to have during a season to keep sharpening yourselves,” East coach Eric Westling said. “Laramie came out and played a heck of a game, so through that, we were able to work on some grit we don’t normally get, and this was an opportunity to work on that.”
Down 14-5 after East’s initial surge in the first quarter, the Lady Plainsmen (7-5, 0-1) turned the tables in the second quarter to outscore the T-Birds 15-4 for a 20-18 lead at halftime.
“I never have to coach effort, and I don’t have to worry about coming out and competing,” Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “We want teams to remember playing against Laramie, and the only way we can do that is by competing to hang our hat on.”
East had a similar start to the second half, with another 11-0 run to try to set the tone for the final stretch. It worked, as the Plainsmen could not quite have a second rally, as East outscored Laramie 31-18 in the second half.
Boden Liljedahl led the T-Birds with 13 points; nine of those were for 3-pointers, and two of those were from way deep.
“It’s a lot of getting in the gym constantly as much as possible, and I try to find where I can get open shots,” Liljedahl said.
Jordan Jones added 10 points, and Bradie Schlabs had eight.
Laramie was led by Morgann Jensen’s 10 points, six of those coming late in the second quarter during the Plainsmen’s key run. Janey Adair chipped in nine points, and Kylin Shipman had eight.