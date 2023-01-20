CHEYENNE — A 12-0 run in the third quarter helped Cheyenne East take control against Laramie in both teams’ Class 4A Southeast Quadrant opener Thursday night.
To that point, the game had been back-and-forth, with the teams exchanging runs and the unbeaten Lady Plainsmen giving two-time reigning state champ East fits.
Addison Forry’s basket with 3 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the third cut East’s lead to 38-37. Those were Laramie’s last points for 4:13, until Forry got another bucket to make it 52-39.
Laramie (12-1 overall, 0-1 Southeast) got no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
“We had been doing a good job of moving the ball, talking on defense, getting out to their shooters and playing fast,” Plainsmen coach Terrance Reece said. “That scoreless stretch was the deciding factor. We turned the ball over after they got after us defensively and got some stops.
“We just couldn’t get the ball into the hole.”
The Thunderbirds (10-1, 1-0) got a Taylor Cassat 3-pointer from the right side to open the game. Laramie used a 10-2 run to take the lead after the first quarter. East used a 22-9 spurt to take a 29-21 lead midway through the second quarter, but the Plainsmen answered with a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 31-30 at halftime.
“We weren’t as locked in as we should have been, and defense was where we really needed to pick it up,” said East senior guard Boden Liljedahl, who scored a game-high 21 points. “We weren’t doing a good job of staying in front of players and playing help-side defense.
“We did a lot better at that in the second half.”
East was clinging to a 38-37 lead midway through the third when freshman Jade Brown stuck with her player after a rebound and forced a turnover that she passed to junior Bradie Schlabs on the perimeter. Brown broke to the basket, took a pass from Schlabs and scored inside.
That basket was the start of East’s game-clinching 12-0 run. Brown finished with eight points and eight rebounds off the bench. Classmate Cashlynn Haws added six points in her reserve role.
“That’s the kind of effort it’s going to take to win games in our conference because of the quality of teams,” T-Birds coach Eric Westling said. “It’s great to see a kid (Brown’s) age step in there and not quit on a play. Our depth was big in this game.
“We have kids we trust to play roles and help wear teams down.”
Laramie was hampered by foul trouble. Ruby Dorrell — one of the top shot-blockers in 4A — was whistled for her third foul early in the third. Forry picked up her fourth foul late in the same frame.
“Having (Dorrell) have to sit with foul trouble was big,” Reece said. “She was doing a good job in the paint, and battling back and forth with (Elysiana) Fonseca. When we lost her, that changed things.
“Forry coming out of the game changed things. We want to play pressure, and her being in foul trouble limited out ability to do that.”
Kylin Shipman paced Laramie with 13 points. She scored 11 of those in the first half.
East senior guard Izzy DeLong pulled down eight rebounds. Six T-Birds scored at least five points.