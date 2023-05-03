CHEYENNE — Brooklynn Paskett scored overtime game-winners against Sheridan on both Saturday and Monday.
The Cheyenne East sophomore’s goal Wednesday against Cheyenne South came during regulation, but it was no less satisfying in a 2-0 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Paskett’s third goal in as many matches came as the result of something the Lady Thunderbirds have been emphasizing in practice: Combination play.
Junior Haley Pierson carried the ball down the right side of the penalty area before centering it to Paskett, who hit the ball past South goalkeeper Gabby Cortez in stride in the 28th minute.
“I’ve tried starting my runs by making sure I’m onside first because I’m really bad about being offside,” Paskett said with a laugh. “(Pierson) and I play off each other all the time. I looked at her and saw what she was going to do and made a perfect run for her.
“It was such a big adrenaline feeling when I took that shot because the goalkeeper was right there.”
East set up several early chances with similar play, but those came from the left side of the penalty area. T-Birds coach Rebecca Valdez was pleased to see her team implement something it has been working so hard on.
“We’ve been working on passing, moving and combination play, and we saw that during the run of play,” Valdez said. “We weren’t able to finish as much as I would have liked, but I’m happy with the way they’re applying what we’re doing in practice. Any coach is happy when they’re trying to do what we’re doing in practice.
“We’ve been trying to balance our attack more so we’re harder to mark. That’s required us to swing the ball from the back to get attacks from both sides. It’s nice the kids are trying to apply things. That’s what you want to see at the end of the season.”
East’s second tally of the night came when Sage White sent a high shot over Cortez’s head in the 66th minute.
The T-Birds outshot South 23-4 overall, including a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.
South only had two substitutes available for Wednesday’s match. The Bison also were without a starting forward. Junior Natzuki Martinez and sophomore Millie Noyes filled that role admirably, coach Brandon McHenry said.
“This was their first time playing varsity, and they played pretty good up there,” the coach said. “They’re usually JV players, but they gave East’s defense a little work. We just had a hard time getting much of an attack going.
“Our defense played really good. We talked a lot about how East swings and pushes up and players to watch, and our defense did a good job. East just capitalized on two opportunities.”
EAST 2, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goals: East, Paskett (Pierson), 28. East, White (unassisted), 66.
Shots: South 4, East, 23. Shots on goal: South 3, East, 9. Saves: South 7 (G. Cortez); East 2 (Booth).
Corner kicks: South 0, East 9. Offsides: South 0, East 4. Fouls: South 3, East 2.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.