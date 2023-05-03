CHEYENNE — Brooklynn Paskett scored overtime game-winners against Sheridan on both Saturday and Monday.

The Cheyenne East sophomore’s goal Wednesday against Cheyenne South came during regulation, but it was no less satisfying in a 2-0 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus