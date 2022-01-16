CHEYENNE – Depth and a big run kept the Cheyenne East girls undefeated Saturday afternoon.
Leading scorer Jordan Jones was saddled with two fouls early in the first quarter, but the Lady Thunderbirds got at least six points from five different players during a 74-50 win over visiting Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
“I’m proud of our depth, because it shows the kids have learned how important they are to this team,” East coach Eric Westling said. “When you have five or six other than the starters running at you and playing intense, it’s hard to knock down shots and stay in the game.
“We always preach that our kids need to be ready to come in and contribute, no matter how many minutes they get. We know there are going to be games like this where somebody gets into foul trouble, and we need someone to step up. I’m super proud of all the girls on our team for how well they played.”
The T-Birds broke the game open by outscoring Scottsbluff (14-3) 18-1 over the final 5 minutes, 23 seconds of the first quarter. They extended their lead to as much as 22 points during an 8-0 surge in the second quarter.
East (12-0) led 41-24 at halftime behind 20 points from Boden Liljedahl. She made six 3-pointers – most of them of the catch-and-shoot variety – and finished with 28 points.
“I was able to read where the defense was and get in positions my teammates could find me for easy passes,” Liljedahl said. “They did such a good job of getting downhill, where my person has to go help, and that leaves me open.
“They’ve been doing that all year, and defenses have to respect them because they can drive super well. That makes defenses have to help.”
Jones had an uncharacteristically off night, struggling to get shots to fall in the first half. That was compounded by foul trouble. She was whistled for her second foul with 4:44 left in the first quarter and spent the remainder of the frame on the bench.
Jones entered the game averaging 15.4 points per game. She finished with 14, with 12 of those coming in the second half. Her big second half included buckets on consecutive possessions to open the fourth that gave East a 62-33 advantage, which was its largest of the contest.
“We have a lot of great players who contribute in so many different aspects of the game,” Liljedahl said. “Running the court and playing good defense is what we really take pride in, and we were able to keep doing that even with one of our best players out.”
Sophomore Maddie Kaufman scored eight points off the bench, while junior Bradie Schlabs added seven, and senior Darcy Jardine chipped in with six.
East opens Class 4A East Conference play at Laramie at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
EAST 74, SCOTTSBLUFF 50
Scottsbluff…...................................… 6 18 9 17 – 50
Cheyenne East…..........................… 23 18 17 16 – 74
Scottsbluff: Avila 9, Horne 5, Spady 5, Kelley 13, Burda 16, Laucomer 2.
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 14, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 8, B. Schlabs 7, Oswald 2, Jardine 6, DeLong 1, Cassat 0, Fonseca 4, Liljedahl 28, Goff 0, Walsh 4.