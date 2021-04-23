CHEYENNE – Tayler Miller, Kora Williams and Sydney Taylor all netted goals to help the Cheyenne East girls soccer team to a 3-0 win Thursday at Cheyenne South.
Miller scored in the third minute off an assist from Jordan Griess, while Williams had an unassisted tally in the 43rd. Taylor scored in the 50th off assists from Williams and Faith Burdett.
East held the Bison without a shot.
EAST 3, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goals: East, Miller (J. Griess), 3. East, Williams (unassisted), 43. East, Taylor (Williams and Burdett), 50.
Shots: CE 14, CS 0. Shots on goal: CE 11, CS 0. Saves: CE 0 (Kershaw and Booth); CS 6 (Warnick).
Corner kicks: CE 2, CS 0. Offsides: CE 3, CS 0. Fouls: CE 1, CS 3.