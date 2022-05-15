CHEYENNE – Shots were at a premium during overtime in the Class 3A East Conference girls third-place match Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.
Shots on goal were even tougher to come by, which is why Cheyenne East senior Tayler Miller struck a shot toward the frame as soon as she gathered a pass from Haley Pierson in space. Miller’s shot eluded both the outstretched hands of Laramie goalkeeper Mckenna Barham and the crossbar in the 87th minute, lifting East to a 1-0 overtime victory.
“We were told to keep putting shots on, so I got the ball in space and did that,” Miller said of the ball she struck from roughly 25 yards out. “I felt like I hit it pretty good, and it ended up in the back of the net.
“We got outworked in the first half, and we were motivated to not let that happen again in the second half and overtime.”
Fourth-year coach Rebecca Valdez echoed Miller’s thoughts about East’s effort changing after halftime.
“We turned it on in the second half and those overtimes,” Valdez said. “We were able to grit it out and play strong. When you play hard like that, you’re hard to beat.”
Laramie (12-6 overall) outshot East 13-10 overall, but they were dead even in shots on goal at five apiece.
The Lady Plainsmen’s final scoring opportunity came in the 86th minute when junior Destiny Gabbidon got behind East’s defense only to have senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw lay out near the top of the penalty area and smother the ball before Gabbidon could get a shot off.
“We’re a little lean numbers-wise, and we’re playing our third match of the weekend, so we’re a little fatigued,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “The weekend caught up with us a little bit, but the girls absolutely battled and did everything we asked of them.
“We just couldn’t get that final touch. We just have to get that put together at state.”
Junior defender Camary Sallee helped the Lady Thunderbirds (8-8-1) dodge a bullet in the 63rd. Laramie’s Mercedes Garcia ran onto a through-ball behind East’s defense and slipped the ball past Kershaw, who had charged off her line. The ball was headed toward the goal when Sallee rushed in and kicked it out the right sideline for a throw in.
“(Garcia) is pretty fast, and she got behind our defense there,” Sallee said. “She probably would have scored if she had gotten her foot on it again, so I just tried to run over there and get to it before she did. I was willing to do just about anything I could to get it out.”
Kershaw called the play a game-saver.
“I thought maybe it was trouble, but I could also see (Sallee) hustling over there,” Kershaw said. “I was pretty sure she was going to get there. It was a phenomenal play.”
Even though the Plainsmen couldn’t break through offensively, Tydings was happy with how their defense played. Miller’s marker was only the first goal Laramie allowed in three conference tournament matches. The goal it surrendered in Friday’s semifinal loss to Sheridan was an own goal.
“Our defense has held it down all year,” Tydings said. “That shows the character of the girls back there because defense is something we really pride ourselves on.”
EAST 1, LARAMIE 0, OT
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 0-0. OT1: 1-0.
Goal: East, Miller (Pierson), 87.
Shots: East 10, Laramie 13. Shots on goal: East 5, Laramie 5. Saves: East 5 (Kershaw); Laramie 4 (Barham).
Corner kicks: East 3, Laramie 5. Offsides: East 1, Laramie 1. Fouls: East 6, Laramie 12. Yellow cards: East 1 (B. Paskett, 76).