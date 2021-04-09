CHEYENNE – Colorado State-Pueblo middle blocker Jazzy Espinoza – a 2018 Cheyenne East graduate – was voted first team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Espinoza had 105 kills, 54 blocks and 29 ace serves to help the NCAA Division II ThunderWolves go 11-3 overall and earn their first top 25 ranking since 1998.
The 6-foot-2 junior was an honorable mention All-RMAC pick in 2019. She spent the 2018 season at Laramie County Community College before joining former LCCC coach Austin Albers at CSU-Pueblo.
Espinoza was joined on the All-RMAC team by CSU-Pueblo senior opposite side hitter Payton Stack. Stack – who played at Kelly Walsh High in Casper and LCCC – posted 92 kills and a team-best 54 blocks. She also was the Division II player of the week Jan. 27.