Graedyn Buell

Graedyn Buell

Graedyn Buell

 Robert Munoz/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE – North Dakota State College of Science freshman quarterback Graedyn Buell was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday.

Buell completed 11 of 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns during the No. 4-ranked Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over previously unbeaten Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.

The 2021 Cheyenne East graduate also rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Buell has passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns in two games for NDSCS (3-0).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus