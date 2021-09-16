East grad Graedyn Buell honored by MCAC Sep 16, 2021 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graedyn BuellGraedyn Buell Robert Munoz/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – North Dakota State College of Science freshman quarterback Graedyn Buell was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference offensive player of the week Monday.Buell completed 11 of 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns during the No. 4-ranked Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over previously unbeaten Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.The 2021 Cheyenne East graduate also rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.Buell has passed for 297 yards and three touchdowns in two games for NDSCS (3-0). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graedyn Buell Touchdown State College American Football Sport Minnesota College Carry Player Athletic Conference Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming holds off NIU despite fourth-quarter collapse Kirkbride emerges for Broncs POKES IN THE PROS: Six UW alums start NFL season openers Late offense, run game helps East prevail over Campbell County Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Tale of the Tape Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists