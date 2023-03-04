CHEYENNE — Jeremy Ware’s classmates voted him “Most likely to break a world record” in the 2010 Cheyenne East yearbook.

Ware has always wondered how that “senior superlative” came to be attached to the right of his photo that year. He enjoyed a certain level of popularity due to his kindness and basketball ability, but he was overwhelmingly shy and reserved. When he did speak, he wasn’t talking about one day etching his name into the Guinness Book of World Records.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus