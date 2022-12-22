CHEYENNE – Matthew Jacquot thought he had played all the football he wanted to when Cheyenne East wrapped up its 2021 season with a loss at Rock Springs in the Class 4A semifinals.
However, the itch to pull on a pads and a helmet returned fiercely over the summer, when the lineman started helping his younger brother, Christopher, prepare for his season.
“It became a lot more clear that I still wanted to play, so I started reaching back out to the coaches who were recruiting me before,” Jacquot said.
Jacquot spent the summer and fall working at a physical therapy clinic. He also attended classes at Laramie County Community College. He hit the weight room four times a week, and also trained with former All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference lineman Jake Geil at least once a week in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Geil – a Kelly Walsh and Chadron State alum – also put in a good word for Jacquot.
“He has connections at both schools,” Jacquot said. “He’s a brilliant football player, and the coaches trust him. I described my situation to (the coaches) and told them I really wanted to play again.”
Jacquot – a 6-foot-3, 250-pounder – verbally committed to Chadron earlier this month, and arrives on campus Jan. 9 to start classes and winter strength and conditioning.
“The way the players talked about the coaches was big in my mind,” Jacquot said. “They had nothing but positive things to say. The team was really friendly and open. I met so many of them, and the things they’re interested in are the kinds of things I am interested in.”
Geil’s younger brother, Joey, hosted Jacquot on his official visit.
Jacquot was East’s starting left tackle his senior season. He started his Thunderbirds career as a wide receiver and played sparingly. Coach Chad Goff was able to convince Jacquot to give offensive line a chance prior to his senior campaign.
“He got better and better as his senior year went on,” Goff said. “Seeing how he progressed in such a short amount of time, I’ve always felt he could go to the next level. He’s so raw, he’s going to keep getting better in college.
“He’s got the athleticism and knowledge and strength to do all that for them.”
Jacquot says he now feels at home on the line. Goff has already started using Jacquot as an example to players who are hesitant to embrace position changes.
“He made himself a little bit tougher of a football player,” Goff said. “His assignment knowledge grew so much his senior year. He got to the point where he understood what he was doing so well that he started helping other linemen learn it.
“His technique also got better. We’d do one-on-one pass (protection) each week, and he was so much better there. His drive blocking was so much better. He was just one of those kids who progressed every week.”
