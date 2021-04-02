Southern Mississippi junior outside hitter Duquesne Moratzka was voted onto the Conference USA second team by the league’s volleyball coaches Wednesday.
The 2018 Cheyenne East graduate led the Golden Eagles in kills with 236. That total also ranked eighth in C-USA. Moratzka’s 128 digs ranked fourth on the Southern Miss roster. Her 34 blocks were the third-most among the Eagles. She also had eight service aces.
Moratzka started 16 of her 19 matches during her first season at Southern Miss. She spent her first two college seasons at Idaho State, where she started 19 of the 45 matches she played in. Moratzka posted 230 kills, 270 digs, 56 blocks and 11 aces with the Bengals.