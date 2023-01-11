CHEYENNE – When most Wyomingites hear the name Gregg Sawyer, they think of the former Burns High standout who played basketball at the University of Wyoming.
That’s understandable, considering Sawyer started the final 56 games of his career with the Cowboys, and was their second-leading scorer his senior season.
As good as Sawyer was on the hardwood, though, he etched his named in the Western Athletic Conference record books in an entirely different sport after exhausting his basketball eligibility – track and field.
Sawyer was a WAC champion in pentathlon (indoors) and decathlon (outdoors) in 1999. He later spent four seasons coaching pole vaulters at Colorado State.
He’ll put that track knowledge to good use after being hired as Cheyenne East’s girls outdoor track and field coach Tuesday. The previous Lady Thunderbirds coach, Travis Eldridge, stepped down from his post last fall to focus on other endeavors.
“The biggest reason I threw my name in the hat is because my dad (Ron Sawyer) was a longtime track coach, so I grew up going to the state track meet,” Gregg Sawyer said Wednesday morning. “Track has always been a big part of my life. I feel like I have a lot to offer East, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Sawyer is no stranger to East. He moved to the school last year after 20 years teaching science at McCormick Junior High. Sawyer also coached East’s pole vaulters both indoors and outdoors last year.
“He’s got a lot of great athletic experience and coaching experience,” East athletics director Jerry Schlabs said. “His knowledge of the sport is tremendous. It’s always a plus when you can find a quality applicant right in your building.
“He knows the kids in the track program and in our school. He builds great relationships with our kids, and we’re excited to see what he can do.”
The 3,948 points Sawyer scored in pentathlon during the 1999 WAC indoor track championships was a league record at the time. He also scored 7,025 points on his way to winning the outdoor decathlon title.
He briefly flirted with trying to qualify for the United States Olympic trials, but was hospitalized with an ulcer at a qualifying meet in Canada.
“That gave me time to contemplate chasing my dream or starting my life, so I decided to start my life,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer was hired on at McCormick and spent four years commuting to Fort Collins, Colorado, after each school day to coach CSU’s pole vaulters. He also has coached track at McCormick and basketball at Cheyenne Central.
East’s girls were ninth at the 14-team Class 4A state meet last spring. The Lady T-Birds have a handful of individual standouts, but Sawyer would like to build depth on his roster.
“There are a lot of kids who tend to specialize in one or two sports these days,” Sawyer said. “Track falls under the radar because kids don’t understand how beneficial it is. It’s essential for speed, agility, explosiveness and endurance.
“You have to get kids convinced to compete in track. Team success at the state meet comes down to depth, ultimately, so you need as much talent as you can get. I’m looking forward to taking this on. I’m excited and honored to have this opportunity.”
