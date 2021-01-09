Cheyenne East sophomore Colter McAnelly tips the ball toward the basket after gathering an offensive rebound during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jake Rayl drives toward the basket during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Colter McAnelly challenges a three point shot during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jordan Codner pulls up for a three pointer during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Colter McAnelly tips the ball toward the basket after gathering an offensive rebound during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jake Rayl drives toward the basket during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East sophomore Colter McAnelly challenges a three point shot during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Jordan Codner pulls up for a three pointer during a boys varsity game against Evanston High School Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Storey Gym in Cheyenne. East defeated Evanston, 54 - 46. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle