Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.