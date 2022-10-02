CHEYENNE – Nicole Quigley didn’t have to use any timeouts during the first two games Saturday.
That’s just how dominant her Cheyenne East volleyball squad was against visiting Sheridan. The third game was a different story, however.
Quigley was forced use both of her timeouts in that frame as the Broncs trimmed what had been an eight-point lead to a little as one point late. The Lady Thunderbirds reeled off the final four points of the match to finish off a 25-10, 25-7, 25-20 victory.
“We were serving tough in the first two games and making (Sheridan) make the errors,” Quigley said. “In the third game, that changed. We were making errors and Sheridan created some momentum.
“We had to be consistent and put pressure on the other side. We got through it ball-by-ball. We just stayed with it and finished.”
East – which lost to Natrona County in five games Friday night – rolled to wins in the first two games. It never trailed in the second, and steadily built its advantage.
The third game appeared to be shaping up similarly as East raced to an 11-3 lead. Sheridan capped a 6-2 run by killing an overpass, forcing Quigley to take her first timeout of the afternoon. The Broncs continued to trim the margin after the timeout, and closed within 14-12 when East couldn’t handle a serve by Eastyn Parker.
The T-Birds rebuilt the lead to 19-13 only to see Sheridan net the next three points and force another timeout.
The Broncs got the margin down to as little as 21-20. With no timeouts remaining in the third, East responded to close out the match.
“Our communication was really good in the first two games, and we had meshed together really well,” said East junior Janie Merritt, who posted a team-high six kills. “We were serving well, we were passing well and we were hitting well. We were all kind of up.
“We were missing too many serves at important moments, myself include. We had to push through and get a good kill and built off that high.”
East was without senior Elysiana Fonseca, who aggravated a knee injury Friday night. Fonseca will miss the next few matches as a precaution, Quigley said.
Junior Bradie Schlabs finished with a team-best 17 assists. She had a kill down each line in the final game.
Senior libero Boden Liljedahl added 10 digs.
The T-Birds (15-9 overall, 3-2 Class 4A East Conference) play at Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
