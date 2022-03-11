CASPER – For the second consecutive day at the Class 4A state tournament, Cheyenne East’s defense posed problems for its opponent.
On Thursday, the Thunderbirds held Rock Springs to under 40% from the field. On Friday, third-seeded East held fourth-seeded Sheridan to just 28.6% from the field as it rolled to a 56-44 victory to advance to tonight’s 4A state title game.
It'll be the T-Birds' first state championship appearance since 2006.
“We've put a lot of time in practice on the defensive side of the ball and our kids are just tough kids,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Tonight, they did a great job of bearing down and getting those defensive stops.”
Both teams struggled to get any points on the board early until Drew Jackson gave East a 2-0 lead with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first period that was immediately answered by Reed Rabon.
Cael Hamrick gave Sheridan its first lead of the game with a bucket to make it 7-6. The T-Birds responded with a 6-0 run before another Hamrick bucket cut into East’s deficit. East remained patient during the first half, finding holes in Sheridan’s zone defense.
“We knew we wanted to get it to our bigs because we had a little bit of a height advantage,” Jackson said. “Our bigs played really well, they rebounded well, and they finished really well, so once we got it in there, it was kind of easy money.”
Nick Colgan opened the second quarter with a pair of buckets to ignite a 10-3 East run with Garet Schlabs pushing the T-Birds’ advantage to double digits midway through the second. Kysar Jolley shot East’s first free throws of the contest with 1:27 remaining in the first half, knocking both of them down and helping send East into the half with a 27-16 advantage.
East held Sheridan to just 25% shooting in the first half and 22.2% from the 3-point line.
The Broncs started the second half by extending their zone defense to the half-court, but had few opportunities to get set up in it throughout the quarter because of East’s ability to get out in the open court off of Sheridan misses or by forcing turnovers.
“They’re a really good defensive team and we saw that (Thursday) night,” Jackson said. “So, we knew that transition would be a big part in our win. We wanted to get out, leak out and not let them get set up in their defense.”
With 5:30 remaining in the third period, Zander Hardy drained a corner 3-pointer that stretched East’s lead to 37-21. East maintained the double-digit advantage throughout the third, and a 3-point play from Jolley gave East a 44-27 lead entering the final period.
As they’ve done for most of the season, the T-Birds controlled the glass. They outrebounded the Broncs 38-23 and allowed just three second-chance points.
Jolley finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jackson added 11 points. Colter McAnelly finished with six points and 12 rebounds.
It’ll be a rematch of the 4A East Regional championship game tonight between East and Thunder Basin. The game tips off at 8 p.m.
“Just really proud of these kids for winning the semifinal game,” Horsley said. “This was huge for them.”
EAST 69, SHERIDAN 44
Sheridan………….… 10 8 10 16 – 44
Cheyenne East…….. 15 14 15 12 – 56
Sheridan: Hamrick 3-4 0-2 7, A. Sanders 2-8 4-4 10, Bateson 0-10 0-0 0, Spielman 0-3 1-2 1, Rabon 2-8 0-4 4, Leach 2-5 1-1 5, Sinclair 3-5 1-1 8, S. Sanders 2-6 3-3 9. Totals: 14-49 10-17 44.
East: McAnelly 1-3 4-4 6, Schlabs 3-6 3-5 9, Mirich 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 4-11 2-4 11, Colgan 2-3 0-0 4, Hardy 1-4 0-0 3, Jolley 8-12 3-3 19. Totals: 21-42 12-16 56.
3-pointers: Sheridan 6-19 (Hamrick 1-1, A. Sanders 2-6, Bateson 0-2, Spielman 0-1, Leach 0-2, Sinclair 1-3, S. Sanders 2-4); East 2-6 (McAnelly 0-1, Mirich 0-1, Jackson 1-1, Hardy 1-3). Rebounds: Sheridan 23 (Rabon, Leach 3); East 38 (McAnelly 12). Assists: Sheridan 6 (A. Sanders 2); East 13 (Schlabs 6); Turnovers: Sheridan 7 (A. Sanders 3); East 13 (Three with 3). Blocked shots: Sheridan 4 (Sinclair 3); East 4 (Jolley, McAnelly 2). Steals: Sheridan 8 (A. Sanders 2); East 4 (McAnelly 2, Jackson 2). Team fouls: Sheridan 15; East 15.