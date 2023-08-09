CHEYENNE — Jaimee Palmer walked away from last fall’s high school golf season feeling like she had played the best she had in her life.
The Cheyenne East junior wasn’t thinking merely in terms of how well she drove the ball, hit her irons or putted. She did all those things well, but was most impressed with her consistency.
“What usually happened was I’d do really good one day and not as good the other,” Palmer said. “I improved a lot throughout the year. I would get a lower the second day, or the same score or only slightly higher the second day.
“It was usually two pretty good rounds that I could be happy with every tournament.”
The Class 4A state tournament was an illustration of that. Palmer opened the tournament with a 95 before firing a 91 during the second round. Her two-round total of 186 was good enough to place 14th. Palmer is the highest-returning state placer among Cheyenne girls.
She wants to jump into the top 10 and earn a medal this year, which is something Thunderbirds coach Todd Oswald thinks is possible.
“She works really hard and plays a lot, so the sky is the limit for that kid,” he said. “She’s been all-conference every year since she was a freshman, and I really think she can compete for a state medal.
“You look at the boys, and they hit it a mile, but they spray the ball all over. (Palmer) hits everything down the middle. She’s not the longest, but she hits everything straight. She’s also worked hard on her chipping and putting, which has her scoring better.”
Palmer has the ability to go long off the tee, but her biggest strength is her ability to split the fairway. Even in the times when her drives venture off course, the misses aren’t that bad and leave her good second shots just off the fairway.
“I try to leave myself the opportunity to keep moving forward to the green,” Palmer said. “I used to try to bomb it down the fairway and end up being trees or in trouble some other way. Now, I don’t care how far it goes, I just try to hit it straight and keep it in the fairway so my second shot is as easy as possible.”
Palmer’s success has led to her setting loftier goals. She is looking to place at every tournament this fall, or at least improve her scores from one tournament to the next.
“I’ve started counting the putts I have on each hole so I know whether I need to get better at putting or if I need to improve my chipping so I give myself more makeable putts,” she said. “I feel really confident going into this season and feel like I’ve played well and gotten better this summer.”
More often than not, Palmer was the only East girl to play in varsity tournaments last fall. It could have meant largely keeping to herself during long bus rides, but the T-Birds traveled with Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne Central. Both teams welcomed Palmer with open arms, she said.
“I have really great teammates on the boys team who made sure I was included, but I also had the Central girls who were really nice to me,” Palmer said. “That made being East’s only girl not so bad.”
Palmer will have company this fall, as freshman Cooper Rauzi has already impressed Oswald. There are other players out this fall who are talented multi-sport athletes, and Oswald is hopeful one or both of them can improve enough to qualify for a varsity spot and help East post a team score come state.
“Having those extra girls around is going to help (Palmer) relax and have a little more fun,” Oswald said. “She won’t have to worry about having the whole weight of East girls golf on her shoulders.”
