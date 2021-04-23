CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys soccer team had just two goals to its name entering Thursday evening’s matchup with Cheyenne South.
The Thunderbirds have been looking for ways to generate more offense, including multiple formation and personnel changes. The right combination more or less fell into coach Ryan Cameron’s lap this week.
“We’ve tried a couple different formations, and we figured we might have been over-thinking things and went back to our old 4-4-2,” Cameron said. “We played a little 8-v-8 when we were able to get out onto the field this week, and Carlos (Moreno) kind of found himself.
“I thought maybe we should keep throwing him up top if he continued to look that natural. He found the back of the net quite a few times, so we stuck with it. He made me look smart.”
Moving Moreno to striker worked as he scored three goals and assisted on another to help East down the Bison 7-1.
“Where I’m at fits me well because I’ve played that position most of my life,” Moreno said. “I’m used to it and know where to be most of the time. That formation could really work for us.
“We produced good results. I think we can do great things with it the rest of the season.”
East put 18 of its 28 shots on goal, while holding South to five shots overall (four on goal).
East (1-6 overall, 1-5 Class 4A East Conference) also got two goals and two assists from freshman Brenden Bohlmann.
“This was a much better result than we have had, and gives us a lot of excitement going forward the rest of the season,” Bohlmann said.
Senior Isaac Rich scored the T-Birds’ first goal on a direct kick from 18 yards out in the 10th minute. Bohlmann netted the eventual game winner just a minute later by taking a pass from Liam Taylor and juking a defender inside the penalty area before launching a shot past South goalkeeper Pierce Kiolbasa.
“We’ve started to put some things together and maybe found a better system,” Cameron said. “I knew this day was going to come. Maybe not to the extent it did (Thursday), but I knew it was going to come and we were going to find a way to start putting the ball in the back of the net.
“Our kids have just been working their tails off in practice. They couldn’t get going any better when it comes to attitude and energy.”
Sophomore Jorge Guerrero helped the Bison cut the lead to 2-1 when he headed a free kick from sophomore Colton McLaury past T-Birds keeper Logan Opsal in the 13th.
“I saw it in front of me, so I jumped up, closed my eyes and hit it toward the goal,” Guerrero said of his first varsity tally. “I took a hit on the way down, but I heard the team celebrating and knew I had scored.”
The Bison’s next best scoring chance came on a penalty kick in the 35th. Freshman Demarcus Contreras struck the ball to his left, but Opsal made a diving save to his right.
“We’re dealing with a young team, and they have a hard time staying in the game instead of looking down the road,” South coach Jeremy Francis said. “They have been pretty beaten up mentally and physically, but they’re learning how to stay in the game and play until the end.
“Ninety-nine percent of this game is mental, and they have to keep their heads in the game and play like its tied 0-0.”
EAST 7, SOUTH 1
Halftime: 5-1.
Goals: East, I. Rich (direct kick), 10. East, Br. Bohlmann (Taylor), 11. South, Guerrero (McLaury), 13. East, Moreno (Br. Bohlmann), 17. East, Moreno (I. Rich), 30. East, Limon (Taylor), 38. East, Moreno (Br. Bohlmann), 42. East, Br. Bohlmann (Moreno), 66.
Shots: CS 5, CE 28. Shots on goal: CS 4, CE 18. Saves: CS 11 (Kiolbasa); CE 3 (Opsal).
Corner kicks: CS 1, CE 4. Offsides: CS 1, CE 7. Fouls: CS 9, CE 15. Yellow cards: CS 1 (Linares, 51), CE 2 (I. Rich, 52. Taylor, 60).