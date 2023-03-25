CHEYENNE — After losing a tough game to its crosstown rival the previous night, Cheyenne East boys soccer captain Chase White said the team felt a little down.
But the Thunderbirds knew they needed to come in and battle against a tough Thunder Basin team on Friday night. They got the response they were looking for, picking up a 3-2 win.
It was anything but easy for East, but it managed to do just enough to persevere.
“It wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing looking soccer ever played,” Cameron said. “But for the kids to just fight and believe in one another and just go was fun to watch.”
Junior Brenden Bohlmann opened the scoring for the T-Birds just two minutes, four seconds into the game. After the ball found its way on net, Thunder Basin goalkeeper Colton Vetter cleared it out of the box and straight onto Bohlmann’s foot. Bohlmann fired home a shot to the low-right corner of the net to give East a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game.
Thunder Basin woke up following the goal and dominated the next 20 minutes. Not one minute after Bohlmann’s goal, goalkeeper Jaxon Miller had to make an alert save by diving to his right to keep Thunder Basin off the board.
It took 24 minutes following Bohlmann’s goal for East to record another shot, which came on a free kick from Hunter Sallee.
Even though East was heavily outshot, it continued to weather the storm. In the 31st, the T-Birds were awarded a corner kick, and after battling in front, the ball found its way to White. White rifled the ball on net and past Vetter to the low-right side to give east the 2-0 lead.
Thunder Basin had one more grade-A chance in the 36th, when Caleb Howell fired a shot off the bottom of the crossbar. The ball bounced straight down and was cleared out of harm’s way.
Thunder Basin came out in the second half and continued to control the pace. In the 53rd minute, the Bolts finally broke the ice. Senior Riley Ringer fired a shot on net that handcuffed Miller and bounced into the back of the net.
Three minutes later, East’s opportunistic offense struck again. After the T-Birds were awarded a free kick, White sent the ball deep in the zone and straight to Santi Ramirez-Munoz, who fought off a defender and fired a shot off the left post and past Vetter to make it 3-1.
The Bolts had one last gasp late in the game. Just shy of the 20th minute, Angel Ontiveros booted a corner kick over the heads of the East defenders and straight to Caleb Howell. Howell put the header into the back of the net to make it 3-2.
Despite some late pressure, Thunder Basin wasn’t able to find the equalizer. While they had some decent looks in the final 10 minutes of the game, Miller came up with a few saves to stymie any hope of a Bolts comeback.
The defense for East stood out in a big way in Friday’s contest. While the T-Birds were outshot in the contest 22-8, only 11 of those shots made their way to the net. East didn’t allow Thunder Basin to use its speed to get deep into the box, and when they eventually did, both Miller and Rylan Ward came up with critical saves.
The way the team pulled out the win showcased the toughness and grittiness East has been playing with lately, Cameron said.
“We can fix tactics and formations, but it is hard to improve on a grittiness and toughness that we played with today,” Cameron said.
EAST 3, THUNDER BASIN 2
Halftime: East 2-0
Goal: East, Bohlmann (unassisted), 2, East, East, White (unassisted), 30, TB, Ringer (unassisted), 52, East, Ramirez-Munoz (White), 45, TB, Howell, (unassisted) 59.
Shots: TB 22, East 8. Shots on goal: TB 11, East 7. Saves: East 9 (Miller 5, Ward 4), TB 3 (Vetter). Offsides: East 3, TB 1. Fouls: East 12, TB 10. Yellows cards: East 1 (Rains, 17th).