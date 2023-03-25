Brenden Bolhman and Ivan Delgado
Buy Now

Cheyenne East junior Brenden Bolhmann (3) and Thunder Basin senior Ivan Delgado (9) fight for possession during a soccer game at Okie Blanchard Stadium at Cheyenne East High School on Friday, March 24, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — After losing a tough game to its crosstown rival the previous night, Cheyenne East boys soccer captain Chase White said the team felt a little down.

But the Thunderbirds knew they needed to come in and battle against a tough Thunder Basin team on Friday night. They got the response they were looking for, picking up a 3-2 win.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus