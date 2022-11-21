CHEYENNE – Class 4A runner-up Cheyenne East put eight players on the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state football team, which was released Sunday afternoon.
The Thunderbirds (10-2) had three players unanimously voted into their positions.
Senior Garet Schlabs was a unanimous pick at wide receiver. He was the state's second-leading receiver with an average of 84.8 yards per game. His 16 receiving touchdowns were tops in 4A this season. Schlabs also was a first team pick as a cornerback where he notched 25 tackles (20 solo), four interceptions and six pass breakups.
He also was an all-state receiver as a junior.
Junior quarterback Cam Hayes also was a unanimous pick. He was 4A's second-leading passer at 238.9 yards per game. His 69.9% completion percentage and 40 passing touchdowns were both 4A-bests.
Junior Colby Olson was a unanimous pick as a punter. He averaged a state-best 40.1 yards on 10 attempts. Olson also was a first team pick as a defensive lineman. He ranked sixth in the state in defensive points per game at 15.5 after posting 113½ tackles (34 solo and 12½ for loss) and six sacks.
Senior Trevor Eldridge picked up the second all-state nod of his career. He was chosen as both an offensive and defensive lineman. Defensively, Eldridge posted 40 tackles (14 solo, 3½ for loss) and 2½ sacks.
Junior Drew Jackson earned first team honors as both a running back and safety. Offensively, Jackson rushed for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught 37 passes for 601 yards and six scores. On defense, Jackson registered 55½ tackles (23 solo and 3½ for loss) to go with five interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recover. Jackson's five picks tied Cheyenne Central junior Marcus DeHoff for most in 4A.
T-Birds senior tight end Jakob Culver picked up the first all-state nod of his career. Culver – who also split out wide occasionally – caught 30 passes for 348 yards and seven touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Kolbe Dierks ranked seventh in 4A in defensive points average (15.0). He had 106 tackles on the year (34 solo and 9½ for loss). Junior linebacker Nathan Mirich also earned first team honors. He had 69.5 tackles (25 solo and four for loss) while breaking up four passes and intercepting two. Mirich also was a second team pick as a wide receiver.
Central (7-4) advanced to the 4A semifinals, and placed five players on the first team all-state squad.
Senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett picked up his second first team all-state nod. He ranked third in 4A in all-purpose average (259.8 yards per game). His 113.8 rushing yards per game ranked third in the state. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns. Bartlett's was sixth in passing average at 146 yards per game ranked sixth. His 68.8% completiong percentage was second-best in the state.
The Indians also had senior Chris Benboe named all-state as an offensive lineman. He was the East Conference lineman of the year.
Senior Richard Prescott was voted first team as a corner. He had 48½ tackles (19 solo and three for loss) to go with 3½ sacks. Prescott also was a second team offensive at-large pick.
Senior Jack Miller was a first-teamer on the defensive line after posting 73 tackles (22 solo and four four loss). Miller also recorded six sacks.
Junior kicker Brock Pedersen rounded out Central's all-state honorees. His 55 yard average on kickoffs, and 38 touchbacks were both tops in 4A. Pedersen also was 8-for-10 on field goals with a long of 44 yards, and went 49-of-52 on extra point attempts.
Class 1A nine-man state champion Pine Bluffs also had eight players earn all-state honors. Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick was honored as the state's offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season, while senior defensive back Ryan Fornstrom was voted the state's top defensive player.
Lerwick led nine-man in passing at 202.4 yards per game. He completed 61.7% of his passes with 26 touchdowns against just four interceptions.
Sixteen of those touchdown tosses went to Fornstrom, who led the state at 98.5 yards per game to help the Hornets go 11-0 this fall. Fornstrom led nine-man with an average of 27.2 defensive points per game. He had 123½ tackles (43 solo and 33½ for loss). Fornstrom also intercepted four passes and recovered three fumbles while breaking up three passes and blocking three kicks. The two-time all-stater also had two defensive touchdowns.
Dalton Schaefer also picked up the second all-state recognition of his career. He rushed for 891 yards and 15 touchdowns despite missing five games because of a shoulder injury he suffered during the Hornets' season opener. Schaefer also had 22 tackles (14 solo and three for loss).
Senior Diego Paniagua also repeated as an all-state pick. He moved from linebacker to defensive end this season, and still tallied 64½ tackles (19 solo and 16½ for loss) to go with five sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Seniors Tayler Beeken, Collin Jessen and Alex Sloan and junior James Langlois were tabbed all-state for the first time. Beeken rushed for 505 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 63½ tackles (20 solo and 12 for loss) while recovering two fumbles.
Jessen had 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He also posted 54½ tackles (19 solo and 3½ for loss). Sloan had 34 tackles (20 solo) and two interceptions. Langlois recorded 81 tackles (22 solo and 13 for loss).
In Class 2A, Burns had seniors Jared Allen, Cody Hape and Cooper Lakin voted to the all-state team.
Lakin led the state in defensive points per game (27.2). He had 126 tackles (60 solo and 16 for loss), five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception to help the Broncs go 4-5 and reach the 2A playoffs.
Allen ranked fourth in the state in passing at 110.1 yards per game. He also was sixth in all-purpose average (161.7 ypg). Allen also posted 60 tackles (20 solo), two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Hape caught 22 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he intercepted three passes and broke up seven others.
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
*Indicates unanimous selection at that position.
First team
Cheyenne Central: QB Keagan Bartlett, OL Chris Benboe, DL Jack Miller, K Brock Pedersen, DB Richard Prescott; Cheyenne East: TE Jakob Culver, LB Kolbe Dierks, OL/DL Trevor Eldridge, QB* Cam Hayes, RB/DB Drew Jackson, LB Nathan Mirich, P*/DL Colby Olson, WR*/DB Garet Schlabs; Campbell County: LB Levi Palmer, WR Jeff Pelton; Natrona County: OL/DL Cody Crawford, DL Riley Dye, OL Colby Harlin, WR/DB Breckin McClintock, TE Kayden Pharr, ALO*/ALD* Wyatt Powell, RB/LB Mason Weickum; Rock Springs: OL Carter McBurnett; Sheridan: RB*/LB Colson Coon, WR/DB/RS* Mathew Ketner, OL Deed Kirschner, OL Chance Larson, DB* Dane Steel, OL* Rater Tomlinson; Thunder Basin: RB Nick Black, WR* Kayden LaFramboise, LB Logan Loftus, OL Jayden Luciano.
Second team
Cheyenne Central: RB Mason Counter, DB Marcus DeHoff, LB Alex Fernandez, ALO Richard Prescott, DL Colton Prindle, LB Chase Talich, WR Jackson Whitworth; Cheyenne East: LB Ethan Brinkman, OL Brayden Eichin, RS Dom Kaszas, WR Nathan Mirich, OL Seth Scott; Cheyenne South: OL Robert Campbell, DB Damien Pino, RB Jalen Trujillo; Campbell County: RB Ian Carter, DB Aidan Dorr, TE Parker Fitzgerald, DL Creed Olson, OL Sam Penrose, OL/DL Cooper Stevens; Kelly Walsh: DL Kadon Boyce, DB Erich Hulshizer; Laramie: OL Abraham Bangoura, WR Adrien Calderon, DL Chris Gonzales; Natrona County: OL Jared Marwardt, QB Wyatt Powell, LB Noah Sides, P Chris Thomlinson; Rock Springs: TE Trenton Butcher, RB Brycen Coombs, ALO Michael Faigl, DL Carter McBurnett, WR Goodness Okere; Sheridan: K Colson Coon, DB Cael Gilbertson, ALO/DL Alex Haswell, WR Dane Steel, LB Casen Wilson; Thunder Basin: QB/ALO Alonso Aguilar, DL Peyton Brown, LB Dillon Glick, DB Kayden LaFramboise, OL Caden Parker.
Offensive player of the year: *Colson Coon, Sheridan.
Defensive player of the year: *Dane Steel, Sheridan.
Lineman of the year: *Cody Crawford, Natrona County.
CLASS 3A
Buffalo: WR Blake Bell, DL Brogan Byram, OL Marko Glassock, RB Will Hammond, DB Michael Ihnat, LB Dawson Palser; Cody: LB Grayson Beaudrie, LB Remy Broussard, DL Jace Grant, OL Keagan Hensley, OL Logan McLeod, DB Matt Nelson, SP Lane Rohde, RB Jackson Schroeder, QB Luke Talich; Douglas: RB Karson Ewing, WR Jackson Hughes, DB Brock Pyle, QB Trey Rinn, DL Tegen Seeds, LB Luke Skeen; Evanston: LB Cohen Morros, RB Brady Roberts; Green River: OL Kyler Barrett; Jackson: DL Lukas Gralund; Lander: LB Gabe Harris, QB Brenon Stauffenberg, DL Matisse Weaver; Powell: WR Trey Stenerson; Rawlins: RB Dian Henson; Star Valley: LB Derek Astle, LB Brandon Beck, OL Brandon Cook, WR Wyatt Crogg, DB Jayden Crook, OL Tom Cunningham, DL Dimitri Doulgerakis, OL Jesse Gibson, TE Jacob Hodges, DB Collin Hunsaker, QB Taft McClure, DL Clay Merritt, SP McKell Merritt, WR Chase Stewart; Worland: WR Brock Douzenis, QB Kade Weber.
CLASS 2A
Burns: Jared Allen, Cody Hape, Cooper Lakin; Big Horn: Cade Baker, Wyatt Brown, Kiefer Dunham, Cooper Garber, Dylan Greenough-Groom, Drew Heermann, A.J. Moline, Dawson Richards; Cokeville: Jesus Bencomo, Tanner Hatch, Cael Thompson, Landon Walker; Glenrock: Logan Jones: Kemmerer: Landon Heaps; Lovell: Zane Collins, Jared Mangus, Ben Nichols, Preston Nichols, Joel Padilla, Connor Strom; Lyman: Braydon Bradshaw, Carter Bradshaw, Morgan Hatch, McKoy Smith; Mountain View: Carson Eardley, Jayce Schultz, Braden Walker; Newcastle: Holden McConkey, Quint Perino, Jacob Prell; Pinedale: Ethan Jensen; Thermopolis: Roedy Farrell; Tongue River: Tavis Aksamit, Colter Hanft, Caleb Kilbride; Torrington: Ty Bennick; Upton-Sundance: Eli Gill; Wheatland: Drew Smialek.
CLASS 1A NINE-MAN
Pine Bluffs: Tayler Beeken, Ryan Fornstrom, Collin Jessen, James Langlois, Stu Lerwick, Diego Paniagua, Dalton Schaefer, Alex Sloan; Big Piney: Karsyn Gurr, Thomas Howard, Ruben Stoutenberg; Greybull: Jake Schlattmann; Lingle-Fort Laramie: Louden Bremer, Kaiden Riggs; Lusk: Miles Ashurst, Dayne Lamp; Riverside: Dylan Alexander; Rocky Mountain: Maddox Ames, Jackson Hanusa, Nate Minemeyer, Carsyn Weber; Saratoga: Heston Fisher; Shoshoni: Cannon Campbell, Korbin Dewitt, Trey Fike, Dom Jarvis, Alex Mills, Jaxon Stanley, Pehton Truempler; Southeast: Wyatt Campbell, Austin Short; Wind River: Casey Befus, Cooper Frederick, Tucker Jensen, Calder Johnson; Wright: Parker Worman.
Offensive player of the year: Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs.
Defensive player of the year: Ryan Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs.
Co-linemen of the year: Diego Paniagua, Pine Bluffs; Tucker Jensen, Wind River.
Special teams player of the year: Austin Short, Southeast.
Coaching staff of the year: Pine Bluffs.
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN
Burlington: Joe Bassett, Carson Jones, Noah McMackin, Cohen Schlenker, Seth Wardell; Dubois: Clayton Rux, Wyatt Trembley, Ryan Wells; Encampment: Quade Jordan, Kaben Pickett; Farson-Eden: Simeon Stotts; Hulett: Hunter Reilly; Kaycee: Vaun Pierson; Meeteetse: Joseph Pina; Snake River: David Hernandez, Zane Matheson, Seth Maxson, Hadley Myers, Kannadis Peroulis, Isaiah Skalberg.
Offensive players of the year: Kannadis Peroulis, Snake River; Wyatt Trembly, Dubois.
Defensive players of the year: Seth Maxson, Snake River; Hadley Myers, Snake River.
Coach of the year: Jack Cobb, Snake River.