CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East used a primarily second-string lineup during Tuesday night’s dual at Cheyenne South.
The Thunderbirds still won six of 10 contested bouts by pin, and picked up four forfeits to beat South 60-24.
“There’s always ups and downs, but I expected to see a little more from guys who have been our No. 2 guys all year and will be going into varsity here over the next month,” East coach Thad Trujillo said. “Some of that was probably nerves, because it was the first varsity dual for a lot of those kids.
“If they weren’t ready for it yet, they might be ready for it next time.”
Junior Layne Hamilton was one of the victorious T-Birds, pinning Tyler Bartow in 2 minutes, 14 seconds. Hamilton was the aggressor throughout, scoring a takedown just 11 seconds into the bout. He added a pair of three-point near falls in the final 30 seconds of the first period to lead 8-1 after the first.
Hamilton’s final takedown came just four seconds into the second period, giving him a 10-1 lead. He was able to turn Bartow to his back shortly thereafter and secure the pin.
“If you’re in the mindset of being aggressive, you’re going to keep hammering away,” Hamilton said. “I felt really good, and I could score points in a lot of ways. I was really trying for the pin, because I wanted to score more points for our team.
“I felt like I could get the pin if I kept working for it.”
East also got pins from Lazarus Herrera (106 pounds), Ricardo Gonzalez (113), Ben Whitright (126), Angel Orellana (160) and Lance Davis (220).
South’s first win of the night came from senior 120-pounder Santana Trujillo, who pinned Braylon Atencio in 1:53. Senior Layne Warburton (152) overcame an early takedown to pull ahead of Daven Hames 9-2 before scoring the pin in 3:48. Sophomore Dontae Dixson also grabbed a pin at 285 pounds to close the dual.
“What we’re doing is starting to show,” Bison coach Jojo Ojeda said. “I restructured practice at the beginning of the year to focus on getting our wrestlers more reps. It’s starting to take hold.
“A lot of the guys are buying into what they’re being showed and using it. We just have to keep working on it and go from there.”
Senior Elijah Hedum came into the dual over the weight allowance for his normal division, and moved up to 170 pounds. He gave up a quick takedown to Josef Culver in the first period. Hedum evened the score 2-2 with a takedown with 1:26 remaining in the second.
He and Culver scrambled throughout both the first and second periods, each recovering in time to stave off the other’s takedown or reversal attempts.
Hedum started the third period on the bottom of the referee’s position, and pulled ahead 4-2 with a reversal just three seconds into the frame. Hedum closed the bout with a pin at the 4:56 mark.
“That was a rough match, but I gassed him out and was able to work myself in position to win,” Hedum said. “He was really sluggish late in the second period compared to the first. That’s when I figured I had him.”
EAST 60, SOUTH 24
106 pounds: Herrera, East, pinned Schwaktzen, 2:43; 113: Gonzalez, East, pinned Bustos, 1:45; 120: S. Trujillo, South, pinned Atencio, 1:53; 126: Be. Whitright, East, pinned C. Trujillo, 1:43; 132: Hall, East, forfeit; 138: Sellnow, East, forfeit; 145: Hamilton, East, pinned Bartow, 2:14; 152: Warburton, South, pinned Hames, 3:48; 160: Orellana, East, pinned Muela, 1:25; 170: Hedum, South, pinned Jo. Culver, 4:56; 182: H. Van Dell, East, forfeit; 195: Resendiz, East, forfeit; 220: Davis, East, pinned Fish, 1:18; 285: Dixson, South, pinned Wilcox, 1:33.