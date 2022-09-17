CHEYENNE – A 84-yard kickoff return and a pair of turnovers energized No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East’s defense.

The Thunderbirds used a quick-strike offense to capitalize on those extra possessions and run away from Laramie in a 63-7 victory Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

