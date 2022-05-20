CHEYENNE – After dropping a heartbreaker to Natrona County on penalty kicks in the first game of the Class 4A girls state soccer tournament, Cheyenne East rebounded on its home turf Friday to keep its season alive.
The Lady Thunderbirds edged out Kelly Walsh 1-0 in a defensive battle, advancing to the consolation bracket title game. They are set to close out their 2022 campaign today at 9 a.m. against Sheridan at East.
“At least you still have a chance to win hardware,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “It's not the hardware you want, but you still have a chance to win some hardware. I think it's always good to end the season on a win, so we're not done yet.”
With snow falling heavily throughout the contest, scoring was kept to a minimum. Freshman Avery Brinkman provided East with the game’s only goal on a heads-up play in the 25th minute.
The Lady T-Birds connected on a through ball near the net, but Sheridan’s goalkeeper rushed out to deflect the shot. Fortunately for East, Brinkman found herself in perfect position and buried a shot from the wing for the game’s decisive goal.
“All year, we've dealt with weather, so it was kind of just another day,” Valdez said. “I thought our grounds crew did a really nice job of getting the fields cleared. There was no wind during our game, so I guess you give and get. You get snow and no wind. I thought the kids did a good job of adjusting to the skip on the ball.”
With East clinging to a one-goal lead for the final 55 minutes, Kelly Walsh had a handful of opportunities to even the score.
The Lady Trojans made their way down the field and had possession within 25 yards of the net in the 78th minute, but the Lady T-Birds stole the ball away and cleared it out to squash the scoring chance. Kelly Walsh made its way into a similar spot following a steal in the final minute, moving 30 yards out on a pass to the middle of the field.
Once again, however, East stole the ball and booted it down the field – this time sealing the victory.
“I thought (junior defender) Camary Sallee played really well today, clearing some balls that got through our defense,” Valdez said. “She cleared another one in the first half off the line, so I thought she was strong for us in the back today.
“We just put it to the kids that your season can be over, or you win and play another day. They just grinded out today. We talked about doing what you do well. At this time in the season, you play your strengths and try to minimize your weaknesses. This time of the year is just about playing with heart.”