CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East took care of business Thursday night, with a dominant sweep of Cheyenne South.
Seniors Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedhal led the team on both offense and defense to help the Lady Thunderbirds to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-8 victory.
“We were pretty consistent,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “The first game was pretty back and forth until we decided to play at our level. Overall, I thought we did a good job of being consistent and not making a ton of errors.”
The teams went point for point in the early going of the first set, With East managing to hold a slim 12-8 lead through the middle of the set. South recorded a serving violation on the next serve, and the flood gates opened. The T-Birds recorded 13 of the next 18 points in the contest to win the first game 25-13.
South caught a case of déjà vu in the second. Similarly to the first game, they were able to keep the score within three through the early going. However, one mistake led to another, and East was able to run away with the score. They led by as much as 14 at one point and managed to grab another 25-13 victory in the second game.
The third set proved to be the most dominant for East. After holding just a 3-2 lead to start the game, East rattled off 16 of the next 21 points to take a 19-7 lead. South was able to muster just one more point, coming off a serving violation, and fell 25-8 in the final frame.
Fonseca led a potent offensive attack Thursday, picking up nine kills, six blocks and an ace. Makinzie Robbins, Nadia Farris, and Taliah Morris recorded seven kills each, as well.
Liljedhal led the team with 12 of the teams 39 digs on the night. East’s defense was outstanding through all three sets. Anytime South looked like it was putting an impressive kill together, the East defense was there to deny it.
“We were in the right position,” Liljedhal said. “Our blockers did a good job setting the block for the back row to get in position to be able to get the digs.”
South senior libero Elisiana Manzanares, who had a strong showing against Central the night prior, played another strong game. South coach Cherisa Applehunt challenged the senior to take her defensive game to a different level Thursday, and she responded.
“She had an amazing game,” Applehunt said. “I was asking her to defend the whole court basically, and she was stepping up and doing a really nice job of that.”
For East, the season is now getting to the most important part. They play one final match tonight at home against Laramie before the regional tournament starts next weekend. It is their final opportunity to fine tune their game before the games begin to mean a whole lot more.
“I just want to see them come out and compete at the level we should be,” Quigley said. “Laramie is a great team, and we have to come ready to go.”
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.