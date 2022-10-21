CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East took care of business Thursday night, with a dominant sweep of Cheyenne South.

Seniors Elysiana Fonseca and Boden Liljedhal led the team on both offense and defense to help the Lady Thunderbirds to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-8 victory.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

