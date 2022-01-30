CHEYENNE – Kaleb Romero and his family flew to Dallas to watch their beloved Denver Broncos square off with the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7.
Taking in a game at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium has been on the family’s sports bucket list since the facility opened in 2009. Being able to see their favorite NFL team beat Dallas 30-16 was merely icing on the cake.
Romero couldn’t help but imagine what it would be like to sink his cleats into the turf at AT&T Stadium before backpedalling to cover a wide receiver. The Cheyenne East senior cornerback didn’t have wait long.
Romero was invited to play in one of three Blue-Grey All-American games at AT&T Stadium. He was in the starting lineup for the East squad, which walked away with a 27-23 victory Jan. 10.
“My first thought when I got their email was, ‘How do they know me? I’m just a kid from Wyoming,’” Romero said. “But the trainer I work with down in Colorado does a lot with the Blue-Grey All-American games. His little brother played in one of their games when he was in high school.
“A lot of the kids I played with said they got invited based on what they did in seven-on-seven competitions and their private trainers.”
Romero and his parents, Amy and Jesse Romero, flew to Dallas on Jan. 7 so Kaleb could take part in two days of practice at LD Bell High’s indoor practice facility and team meetings at the team’s hotel.
“It was an unreal experience,” Kaleb Romero said. “I got chills when our charter bus pulled into the stadium, when I was walking around the stadium and on the field. There were big garage bays with College Football Playoff logos, Cotton Bowl logos and banners.
“They also had the turf from the most recent Cotton Bowl all rolled up down there. It was really cool to see.”
Romero’s teammates and opponents hailed from around the United States, coming from as far away as Hawaii and the Carolinas. Romero was the only player in any of the three Blue-Grey games from Wyoming.
Romero was a second team all-conference selection as both a junior and senior at East. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder amassed 72 tackles (37 solo), eight interceptions and eight pass breakups over those two seasons. The five interceptions he snared in 2020 ranked second in Class 4A. One of Romero’s three pass breakups during his senior campaign came in the end zone during the final seconds of a 33-27 victory over rival Cheyenne Central.
Naturally, Romero was nervous when he lined up for his first few plays. Two of his teammates verbally committed to Football Bowl Subdivision schools during their trips to Dallas, and the receivers he was defending were garnering interest from Football Championship Subdivision teams.
“I would grade myself OK,” Romero said of how he fared. “I went up against a bunch of two- and three-star guys. It was a whole different level of competition with their size and speed.
“It was a new experience for me, but I don’t think it did bad at all. It showed me that I could compete at the Division I level. … There were a bunch of studs there, and it was a really awesome experience.”
Romero is a finalist for scholar-athlete of the year honors from Wyoming’s chapter of the National Football Foundation. He will suit up for the South squad at the 49th edition of the Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game this June.
Romero wants to play football collegiately, and is weighing scholarship and walk-on offers at a couple schools.