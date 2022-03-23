CHEYENNE – Rodeo has been Tate Bishop’s first love since he climbed onto a horse as a 5-year-old.
The Cheyenne East senior’s passion for the sport only deepened once he started roping. It never waned even as Bishop grew to 6-foot-6 and developed a talent for basketball.
That’s why Bishop signed a letter of intent to rodeo at Laramie County Community College on Tuesday afternoon.
“I’ve always pursued both, but I’ve always kind of had a little bit more love for rodeo,” said Bishop, who is a team roping header, tie-down roper and steer wrestler. “When I was little, most of my memories are from being on horses and that sort of stuff.”
Bishop and his father, Todd, won a national team roping championship in 2019. The younger Bishop and Thermopolis heeler Jhett Longwell are currently tied for fourth in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association standings heading into the spring portion of the season. The top four teams after June’s state finals punch their tickets to the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Bishop is currently recovering from tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Jan. 20. That injury cost him the remainder of his final basketball season.
A less severe knee injury Bishop suffered as a junior forced him to give up tie-down roping and steer wrestling. He hopes to return to those events once he’s fully cleared, but knows that might not come until at least this time next year.
“Ever since Seth (Glause) was hired as coach, we started talking and building a relationship,” Bishop said. “I’ve always liked him and liked LCCC’s program. They offer the classes I want, so I think that would be a good fit for a couple years.”
Bishop intends to study civil engineering at LCCC.
“One of my goals when I started coaching rodeo was to continue to bring in Wyoming students,” Glause said. “The students I allow to be part of my team have to be a great fit, and they have to want to buy into our winning culture.
“I’m proud to know (Bishop) outside of this. I’ve gotten to rope with him the last few years, and it’s been a great opportunity to see how he operates inside and outside of the arena. We’re proud to have him be part of our team.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.