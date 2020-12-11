Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East junior Landon Trujillo wrestles Dominic Martinez of Green River in the 4A 113 pound state championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, inside the Casper Events Center in Casper. Trujillo lost by decision. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Landon Trujillo didn’t need to look far to find proof triumph can be found after a disappointing finish to an otherwise stellar wrestling season.
The Cheyenne East senior reached the Class 4A 113-pound state championship match last winter. Green River’s Dominic Martinez – then a junior – won that bout 7-2 to clinch the third state title of his career.