CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East spent much of the second half on Cheyenne South’s side of the field.
The result was more overall shots, more shots on goal and more goals during a 2-0 victory over the Bison on Wednesday night at a cold and soggy Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Thunderbirds got 15 shots on the night, putting 12 of those on goal. They only took five shots during the first half, including four on frame.
“We needed to get in behind their defense by playing little through-balls through, and that helped us attack more,” said junior Brenden Bohlmann, whose marker in the 57th minute gave East some breathing room. “We did that pretty well and ended up getting two goals.”
Senior Brian Mead broke the ice for the T-Birds when he took a through-ball from classmate Carlos Moreno in the left side of the penalty area and sent a shot between South freshman goalkeeper Keegan Potter and the near upright in the 50th minute.
“We did a nice job of possessing the ball in the first half, but it never became dangerous,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “We may have had a couple shots on goal, but we really emphasized finishing possessions with shots and finish with getting in behind.
“We had two seniors make a great soccer play to get our first goal. That was clinical and what we hope for the game to look like.”
East got consecutive corner kicks during the 57th minute. Moreno played a short corner out to junior Mason Richards instead of sending the second attempt directly from the corner into the penalty area in front of the goal. Richards took the ball near the top of the 18 and fired a pass into the mass of bodies in front of the frame. Bohlmann rose above the crowd and headed it into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
“He played it right to my head and it was perfect,” Bohlmann said.
Going for the short corner was purely the players’ choice, Cameron said.
“They see it. I’m a fan of getting the ball into the play, but that was all them,” Cameron said. “(Richards) played a great ball in there just like he played great all day at that left back position. He did a good job of winning balls, getting forward and keeping possession when he could.
“That was a great goal and really cool to see.”
South narrowly missed a chance in the seventh minute when junior Jorge Guerrero’s shot went just wide of the left post after East senior goalkeeper Connor Fisbeck ran out to challenge him.
Potter also helped keep South in the match. In the 22nd minute, East ripped a shot from well out that Potter jumped up to save. The ball slipped through his hands, but he recovered, back-tracked and slapped the ball away just as it was about to cross the goal line.
In the 75th minute, Mead split two defenders with the ball and tried to flick a shot past Potter, who was able to make the stop. Potter finished with 10 saves.
The Bison got eight shots off, including four on goal. It was another strong effort without the result, first-year coach Joshua Eastman said.
“Regardless of what our record is, my boys show up every single day,” Eastman said. “It’s not easy to show up, show class and work as hard as these guys do when you haven’t won a game. It seems like every game we’re getting a little closer and a little closer, but we can’t quite get over the hurdle.
“We just had a couple plays where we let one get through and then didn’t mark hard. East deserves credit for showing more composure and focus. They have a winning tradition here that creates a psychological hurdle. We just have to overcome that.”
East plays at Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday, while South hosts Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday.
EAST 2, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: CE, Mead (Moreno), 50. CE, Bohlmann (Richards), 57.
Shots: CS 8, CE 15. Shots on goal: CS 4, CE 12. Saves: CS 10 (Potter); CE 4 (Fisbeck 3, Wheeler 1).
Corner kicks: CS 2, CE 6. Offsides: CS 2, CE 3. Fouls: CS 3, CS 4.