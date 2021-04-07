CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East senior Jake Rayl was named outstanding senior athlete by the Southeast Wyoming Athletic Administrators on Tuesday.
Rayl was a first team All-Class 4A wide receiver for the Thunderbirds’ state championship football team, and will play in the 48th Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star game June 12 in Casper. He also was a starting cornerback for East.
Rayl also started at guard for the T-Birds’ basketball team, which reached the state tournament. He was a first team All-East Conference selection and a second team all-state pick.
The award considers athletic achievements, academic record, and citizenship and leadership traits. The winner is chosen from across Class 4A-1A.