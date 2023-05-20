Jaylyn Christensen
Cheyenne East senior Jaylyn Christensen (15) pitches during a softball game at the Cheyenne Junior League Baseball Complex in on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

GILLETTE — For the first time in program history, the Cheyenne East softball team will play for a state title. 

The Thunderbirds advanced to the championship game with a 10-6 win over Campbell County on Saturday morning. It was East's second win over the Camels in as many days after an 8-7 comeback win Friday afternoon.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

