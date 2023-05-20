GILLETTE — For the first time in program history, the Cheyenne East softball team will play for a state title.
The Thunderbirds advanced to the championship game with a 10-6 win over Campbell County on Saturday morning. It was East's second win over the Camels in as many days after an 8-7 comeback win Friday afternoon.
East took an early 4-0 lead over the Camels on Saturday, a rally that was highlighted with a two-RBI single from Taylor Holibaugh in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams scored one run in the third inning, but the Thunderbirds padded their lead with a 3-run fourth to extend their lead to 8-1 midway through the game.
The Camels answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth, but East countered with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Campbell County put together a late rally in the top of the seventh, but two runs was all the Camels were able to get across before their last-inning rally came up short.
Jaylyn Christensen earned the win with a complete game on the mound. She finished with six runs allowed (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out 10 on 125 pitches.
At the plate, Aleah Brooks led the charge with four RBI on two hits, followed by Hollibaugh with three and Trista Stehwien and Gracie Oswald with one apiece. Both teams totaled 10 hits, but East was able to capitalize on four walks and three hit-by-pitches to generate baserunners throughout the game.
East will move on to play Thunder Basin in the state championship game at 11:45 a.m. The Thunderbirds will need to beat the Bolts twice to claim their first state title in school history.
