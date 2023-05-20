GILLETTE — They gave it their all.
That was Cheyenne East softball coach Adam Galicia's parting words to his players after the Thunderbirds' 9-8 loss to Thunder Basin in Saturday's state championship game in Gillette.
East, which went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the East conference, lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion to the Bolts in consecutive days to finish as the state runners-up.
Saturday's loss gave Thunder Basin its second consecutive title and ensured the championship would stay in Gillette for a third straight year after Campbell County won the inaugural crown in 2021.
East players shared hugs and tears as its best season in program history came to a sour end. Yet, as the Thunderbirds loaded onto the bus to head back to Cheyenne, there were no regrets or questions about whether they did enough coming back with them.
The only thing joining them on the bus ride was a second-place trophy, one that will remind each and every player and coach that leaving it all out there doesn't always result in a fairytale ending.
East takes down Camels 10-6 in semis
East clinched a spot in the state title game with a 10-6 win over Campbell County on Saturday morning. It was East's second win over the Camels in as many days after an 8-7 comeback win Friday afternoon.
East took an early 4-0 lead over the Camels on Saturday, a rally that was highlighted with a two-RBI single from Taylor Hollibaugh in the bottom of the first inning. Both teams scored one run in the third inning, but the Thunderbirds padded their lead with a three-run fourth to extend their lead to 8-1 midway through the game.
The Camels answered with three runs of their own in the top of the fifth, but East countered with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Campbell County put together a late rally in the top of the seventh, but two runs was all the Camels were able to get across before their last-inning rally came up short.
Jaylyn Christensen earned the win with a complete game on the mound. She finished with six runs allowed (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out 10 on 125 pitches.
At the plate, Aleah Brooks led the charge with four RBI on two hits, followed by Hollibaugh with three and Trista Stehwien and Gracie Oswald with one apiece. Both teams totaled 10 hits, but East was able to capitalize on four walks and three hit-by-pitches to generate baserunners throughout the game.
The win pushed the Thunderbirds into the state championship game against Thunder Basin less than an hour after its game against the Camels. East faced the task of having to beat the Bolts in two consecutive games because of the double-elimination format of the tournament.
East falls short in first title game appearance
There were some obvious nerves and jitters from the East players as they lined up to face Thunder Basin in the state championship game Saturday afternoon.
None of the players had been in a game of that magnitude during their high school careers, and it showed in the first inning when the Bolts ran out to an early 6-0 lead. Thunder Basin's Kalissa Terrell put a bow on the first-inning rally with a grand slam sent over the left-field fence.
Facing a 6-0 deficit before even taking an at-bat, East faced a decision midway through the first inning. The decision was the players' choice to make, not Galicia's.
"We got down 6-0, and the wheels could have fallen right out from underneath us," Galicia said. "But no, they decided to battle right back."
East chipped away at the Bolts' lead, scoring three runs in the first inning and another three in the second to tie the game 6-6. Stehwien played a big part in mounting the early comeback with two, two-run home runs in back-to-back innings.
After a scoreless third, Emma Kimberling drove a two-run homer over the left field fence to give Thunder Basin the lead 8-6. But East stayed composed, chipping away with an RBI double from Hollibaugh and an RBI single from Oswald in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to tie the game 8-8.
With how East and Thunder Basin battled each other all season, it was no surprise to see the state title game come down to the final six outs. The Bolts reclaimed the lead 9-8 with an RBI single from Terrell in the top of the seventh, but East pitcher Lillian Vallejo was able to limit the damage to one run to keep the Thunderbirds close.
Down to its last three outs, East's chances began slowly dwindling. Rylee Stephenson was thrown out trying to bunt for a base hit. Five pitches later, Taylor Morgan grounded out to second base.
With two outs, a small glimmer of hope flashed with Christensen singling to put the tying run on first. But one batter later, Stehwien popped out in her final at-bat of the season.
The Bolts jumped in celebration while the Thunderbirds huddled outside the first-base dugout. Tears were shed in that moment, and they wouldn't be the last.
"We can leave this field with our heads high, knowing they were one run better than us," Galicia said about Thunder Basin. "... We knew coming here that it was going to be us and them. We knew we were going to have to beat them, and we knew we were going to have to beat them twice.
"We didn't come out ahead on the scoreboard, but you can see from the sign of respect that we got from the Thunder Basin people that it was just a great softball game. There's much respect between both organizations, and I'm very proud of that."
Stehwien finished with a team-high four RBI for East, followed by Hollibaugh with two and Christensen and Brooks with one each. The Thunderbirds out-hit the Bolts 15-8, but Thunder Basin was given six free baserunners with three walks and three hit-by-pitches by Vallejo on the mound.
Vallejo took the loss after throwing a complete game. She finished with nine runs allowed on eight hits while striking out three. Both teams played a clean game defensively, with East tallying two errors and Thunder Basin committing one.
East didn't make the trip to last year's state tournament. One year later, the Thunderbirds were just within reach of winning a state title.
While second place is never a great feeling, perspective was the key to processing Saturday's loss, Stehwien said.
"A lot of people probably thought we were going to be underdogs going into this season, but our hard work has shown differently," Stehwien said. "To go from not making state last year to getting second, that's incredible. It just shows how hard we truly worked this season."
Coming off the program's best finish at state, Galicia talked to his players about the important steps the team took this year to solidify a foundation for a winning program going forward.
"Our first year, we had one senior, last year we had one senior, now this year we had four," Galicia said. "We're getting to the point now where we're getting to having those three or four players per class. That's how you can build a foundation and get the ball rolling.
"That senior group we had this year, I couldn't ask for a better group of girls to be leaders, on and off the field."
While the Thunderbirds may not have left Gillette with the trophy they set out for, the team's 21-7 season was still something worth celebrating.
"It was really special," Brooks said. "Being ranked No. 1 and being conference champs, that's a huge deal for us. It was a huge deal for me, I know that.
"We worked hard. I bet we worked harder than any other team in practice every day. We put it all out there. We gave it our all."