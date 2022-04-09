CHEYENNE – Early goals and a stingy defense helped Campbell County pick up a 3-1 victory at Cheyenne East on Friday.
The Camels got two goals in the first eight minutes of the match, and held East to 11 shots overall (six on goal).
“That’s been the case all too often recently, if I’m being honest,” East coach Ryan Cameron said of his team’s offensive struggles. “We have to figure out a way to find the ‘kill button,’ and we just haven’t yet. We do a pretty nice job of a build up, but we can’t find that final product and put the ball in the back of the net.
“We work really hard on patterns of play stuff and runs our forwards can make, but there’s got to be a mindset change. They have to be determined to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Campbell County senior Joey Von Aschwege was a thorn in East’s side throughout the match, but especially early. He gained a step on a Thunderbirds defender in the first minute, but he mis-hit his shot with backspin and East starting goalkeeper Connor Fisbeck was able to make the save.
Von Aschwege gave Campbell County a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when Aldo Baeza’s direct kick hit Fisbeck in the chest and rebounded back into play. The ball went straight to Von Aschwege, who scored easily for a 1-0 lead.
Ever Leyva made it 2-0 Gillette with an eighth minute tally.
“(Von Aschwege) did some things to disrupt us, but we have to figure out a better way to defend him,” Cameron said. “We’ll have to take a huge look at ourselves and see if what we’re doing is good.
“We have to make sure that what we’re doing defensively is the right thing, because we’re surrendering too many goals we shouldn’t be surrendering.”
Von Aschwege stretched the lead to 3-0 with a goal in the 70th.
“A goal against you is frustrating, but you always have to come back with a better mindset and see what you can do better with the next opportunity,” East senior Brian Mead said.
The T-Birds got one goal back in the 77th when Mead’s shot hit off Camels goalkeeper Brady Tompkins and then the crossbar. The ball found the feet of Carlos Moreno, who struck it into the goal before running in to retrieve it and hustling it back to midfield to restart the match and give East more time to work with late.
“Overall, we have to put in more effort and communicate better if we’re going to be dangerous,” Moreno said. “We’re thinking out there too much and second-guessing things instead of being decisive and being dangerous.
“If you’re indecisive, you’re not going to get anywhere. You never know whether you could have gotten to a ball, or what could have happened. You could have scored or gotten more chances.”
East hosts Sheridan at noon today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
CAMPBELL CO. 3, EAST 1
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: CC, Von Aschwege (Baeza), 7. CC, Leyva (unassisted), 8. CC, Von Aschwege (unassisted), 70. CE, Moreno (Mead), 77.
Shots: CC 15, CE 11. Shots on goal: CC 6, CE 6. Saves: CC 5 (Thompkins); CE 3 (Fisbeck 1, Wheeler 2).
Corner kicks: CC 4, CE 5. Offsides: CC 1, CE 2. Fouls: CC 3, CE 8.