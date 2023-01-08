CHEYENNE – Entering Saturday’s match up with Cheyenne East, Douglas was ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.

The Thunderbirds found out why Douglas is ranked so high the hard way, dropping their final game of the James Johnson Winter Classic, 51-50.


