CHEYENNE – On Feb. 12, 2021, Cheyenne East played a rough second half and fell 72-64 at home to Thunder Basin.

Since then, the Lady Thunderbirds have not lost a game. On Saturday, they tied the all-time record for most consecutive wins by a girls team in Wyoming at 48 with a 61-36 win over the Douglas Bearcats.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

