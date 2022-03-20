CHEYENNE – With Cheyenne East leading 2-1 and Campbell County on its last out of the game with a runner at first base, Jaylyn Christensen threw a fastball on the outside of the plate to strike out Samantha Torres.
It was Christensen’s 11th strikeout and the one that sealed the win for the T-Birds over the top-ranked team in the state and reigning state champion. The junior finished the game allowing three hits to go with the one earned run.
“This year I’m the starting pitcher, so I knew I needed to work my butt my off in the off-season,” Christensen said. “I knew I just needed to do my job, and it turned out to be a pretty decent game for me.”
Christensen had six strikeouts through the first three innings, but Camels pitcher Paige Shaffer kept the fourth-ranked Lady Thunderbirds’ bats honest, as well. East failed to move any runners across the plate in the first two frames despite having two batters reach third base.
Ella Neider started the bottom of the third inning with a blooper to shallow right field, and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Gracie Oswald. Aleah Brooks followed by sending a shot to left center field, which allowed Neider to get the first run of the contest while Brooks reached second on the throw home.
Brooks scored five pitches later after Christensen hit a single to right-center for the eventual game-winning run.
The Camels’ lone run of the game came when Natalie Conch tripled to left-center with two outs, and scored during the next at-bat on a wild pitch. Christensen countered with another strikeout to keep East in front.
“The big thing with her was she pitched well, she missed a few spots, but the thing she grew with was her mental toughness,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “She pitched a heck of a game, and we played some good defense.”
Not allowing an easy runs or opportunities throughout the T-Birds’ three games came from the communication on the diamond, Christensen said.
“We just need to keep doing what we’re doing, giving 100% at practice, communicating really well,” she said. “We’ve been good at communicating, letting each other know we’re here and we have each others backs.”
Neider finished 2 for 2 at the plate and five other T-Birds were each responsible for one hit.
Because of the lack of opportunities to practice outdoors and get reps in the outfield this spring, Galicia played his underclassmen in the infield and more experienced players in the outfield.
It was a needed learning curve early in the season.
“We’re going to be a little inconsistent for the first month or so,” Galicia said. “They had some mistakes, but the one thing they were doing was hustling. They gave lot of effort and they didn’t quit.
“We’ll find a way to get on that plane and stay steady.”
Rock Springs 6, East 5
Despite outhitting Rock Springs 8-5, the Tigers outlasted East 6-5 behind a four-run second inning.
Christensen had a two-run triple to start the scoring for East before the Tigers tied it 2-2 after the first. Trista Stehwien put East back ahead in the second with a two-run home run to left field before the Tigers grabbed the advantage in the second.
East’s one run in the fourth wasn’t enough to answer, stranding a runner on second and third before the final out. Stehwien was 2 for 3 and also added a double.
East 4, Cody 2
The Thunderbirds pushed across a pair of runs in both the first and second innings to grab a 4-2 win over Cody on Saturday morning.
Stehwien and Ella Neider led off the game with singles before Gracie Oswald drew a walk to load the bases. Stehwien scored on a wild pitch before freshman Aleah Brooks drew a walk to reload the bases. Christensen put East up 2-0 with an RBI fielder’s choice to third.
Neider hit a two-out triple to left field in the second inning. She scored on an error to put the T-Birds up 4-0.
Stehwien and Neider both had two hits. Stehwien and Oswald also had triples.
The Fillies plated both of their runs in the third. Christensen worked all four innings in the circle, striking out six and allowing just one hit while walking four.