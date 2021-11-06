CASPER – It took a little bit to find a rhythm, but once it did, Cheyenne East saw things click to help it stay alive at the Class 4A state tournament.
After dropping the first set, the Lady Thunderbirds reeled off three consecutive wins for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Rock Springs on Friday at the Wyoming Center.
It was a noticeable difference compared to Thursday’s first round loss to Natrona County, where East saw mistakes get the best of it.
“We came out with more fire and more dedication to win the game, so that we didn’t have to go home,” East junior Elysiana Fonseca said. “(Thursday) we kind of just went through the motions, but we worked more as a team (Friday).”
Rock Springs went on an early five-point run to take a 5-3 lead in the opening set. Hannah Harrington responded with back-to-back kills for the T-Birds to knot the score before the rest of the set saw 12 ties. Kamrynn James helped close out the first game with two kills, giving the Tigers the 1-0 advantage.
The second set mirrored the first early on. An early run from the Tigers pushed their lead to 5-2 following another kill from James. But with the help of three service aces from Fonseca, East regained a 7-5 lead. The sides continued to trade points until East’s offensive consistency allowed it to score its final five points of the set, all coming from its offense.
“We took care of the ball when we needed to,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “It was just consistency and going to the people we needed to at certain times. They finally figured out that it needs to come from all six individuals on the court and can’t just come from one or two here or there … it was a good team win.”
East carried that momentum into the third set, securing a 16-10 lead on a Jenna Merritt kill that capped a six-point rally. East stymied any type of Tigers momentum and four different players netted a kill on four of the final five points of the set, giving East a 2-1 lead.
“Literally that game was do-or-die, so either they come out and play how they should or we’re going home,” Quigley said. “In the first game, every time we built momentum we gave away a couple points, we could just never keep going. And the second and third game, we put it together and showed what kind of team we are.”
Things continued to roll the for the T-Birds in the final set, jumping out to a 9-3 lead and never letting the Rock Springs get any closer than that to set up a 10:30 a.m. contest with Thunder Basin today. The winner will advance to the third-place game.
“We’re still trying to at lest get third (place) for our seniors,” Fonseca said. “They’ve worked hard all season and we want to reward them.”
Fonseca finished with 19 kills, three blocks and four aces. Harrington and Kiera Walsh added 11 kills and Merritt had 10. Libero Boden Liljedahl finished with 27 digs and setter Alison Crock had 30 assists.
A fluid offense allowed for success throughout the roster, and the T-Birds will look to build on that today.
“We’re a pretty tough team when we put all of the aspects of the game together,” Quigley said. “When you take care of the little things, it tends to all fall in place.”