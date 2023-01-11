CHEYENNE—Wrestling coaches blindly draw a weight class out of a bin before duals.
Laramie coach Stuart Brinkman had the honor of choosing which weight class his team’s dual at Cheyenne East would start at Tuesday night. He pulled 145 pounds out of the bucket, which pit Laramie’s Dakota Ledford against East’s Liam Fox in a rematch of the 2022 Class 4A 138-pound state championship.
“I looked at (Brinkman) and said, ‘All right, we’re starting with the best match of the night,’” Thunderbirds coach Thad Trujillo said.
The match lived up to its billing as Fox walked away with a 13-8 decision to start East’s 53-16 win over the Plainsmen.
A late flurry of late points put Fox—who topped Ledford for the state title last winter—ahead 8-3 after the first period. Ledford cut the lead to 8-5 in the second.
“We see each other at just about every tournament, and we see each other in duals,” Fox said. “Whenever we step out onto the mat, it’s going to be a fun, high-scoring match. I was able to counter.
“Whenever he stood up, I was able to push his head down and get my leg attacks from there.”
Trenten Hubbs gave Laramie its lone lead of the night by pinning Vander Jonas at 152 pounds. Angel Orellano put the T-Birds up for good with his pin at 160.
East also got pins from Jason Zahm (170 pounds), Trevor Eldridge (195), Charlie Green (285), Kolby Williams (126), Ben Whitright (132) and Layne Hamilton (138). Sammy Sanchez (113) added a technical fall.
“We wrestled pretty well with some young guys who were thrown into the lineup and didn’t know they were wrestling varsity until last night,” Trujillo said. “They wrestled hard and showed area for improvement. There were a lot of positives.”
Sophomore 220-pounder Jamison Bade snapped a string of three consecutive losses for the Plainsmen by picking up a 4-2 victory over Lance Davis. Bade scored a take down a mere 17 seconds into the bout by slipping behind Davis and tripping him.
Davis notched an escape midway through the first to trim the lead to 2-1, and leveled it at 2-2 with another escape early in the second.
Bade scored the winning points on a reversal with 19 seconds remaining.
“I felt him high and his arm kind of deep, so I tried a fat-man roll and it was successful,” Bade said.
Laramie also got a major decision victory from Caeden Polson (120) and a decision from Kayden Hemsher (106).
“(Bade) has improved tremendously over the last year, and he’s been going out there and battling with everyone,” Brinkman said. “We still have things to work on and get better at.
“… I was pretty pleased with how we performed as a team. We’ve been talking about going out there and having confidence in yourself, showing that on the mat and battling win or lose. I thought most of our guys went out there and really battled.”
The match was book-ended by a pair of girls matches. East wrestled Liz Grube (135) and Gracin Goff (190) in two matches apiece. All four bouts ended in pins.