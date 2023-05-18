CHEYENNE — Aryana Booth guesses she started playing goalkeeper as a 7-year-old.
“I think I just liked the idea that the keepers were the only players on the field who could use their hands,” Booth said with a laugh.
However, Booth was forced to change positions during her first two seasons at Cheyenne East because Kiara Kershaw — a two-time all-state pick and three-time all-conference selection — was entrenched as the starter.
“I’ve told so many people that (Booth) probably would have been the starter at most of the other schools around the state,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We were just lucky to have two really good keepers on our roster last year.”
Booth netted two goals and assisted on two others during her two seasons playing the field for the Lady Thunderbirds. This spring, she has gone from scoring goals back to preventing them.
The junior has 100 saves and six shutouts on the season heading into the Class 4A state soccer tournament. Booth helped East secure the No. 2 seed during last week’s East Conference tournament by posting 19 saves and two shutouts.
The T-Birds (11-6 overall) open the state tournament against West No. 3 Riverton at 2 p.m. today in Rock Springs.
Booth entered last weekend with 81 saves, which ranked fifth in 4A, according to stats compiled by WyoPreps.com. She has allowed a hair more than one goal per game this spring.
“This is my position, and I feel a lot more comfortable there,” Booth said. “I feel like I know what I’m doing better playing keeper than when I was playing the field. I enjoy it a lot more overall.”
Booth’s strong play in goal has allowed East’s defenders to play more aggressively, Valdez said.
“She gives us strength behind the ball and helps the defenders be a lot more confident because they know they have a good keeper behind them,” the coach said.
Booth re-acclimated to playing keeper by playing in the Cheyenne Soccer Club’s co-rec high school league last fall.
“Playing against boys is a lot faster pace, and that really helped me prepare for this season,” Booth said. “Playing goalie is about being confident and trusting your instincts. If you second-guess yourself, it’s going to be a goal.”
